Pomeroy WI celebrate their 60th anniversary

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:46 BST
Pomeroy WI held a 60th Anniversary dinner in the Braeside Restaurant in Cookstown.

The President Beth Irwin BEM welcomed everyone to the evening. A special welcome was made to guest Dr Ruth Carroll who is the executive representative for the Ranfurly area. Daphne Watt completed some business and afterwards a beautiful carvery was enjoyed by all.

The entertainment was provided by George accompanied by Adrian who kept members entertained all night with his jokes and a sing along. He was very impressed with the singing of the ladies. Daphne Wylie entertained with a solo verse. After a quick demonstration by George several ladies became experts on the drum and tambourine. Is a percussion band in the pipeline for the members!

The competition winners for a ‘Handmade 60th celebration card’ were 1st Louise Kelso, 2nd Daphne Watt & 3rd Shirley Gilkinson.

The birthday girl was won by Sylvia Watt. As she provided the present she kindly gave it to another birthday girl, Edna Maxwell.

Thanks were conveyed to Tesco’s who supplied the ingredients for the beautiful Anniversary cake which was baked by President Beth Irwin BEM.

Thanks to Eddie in ES Print who donated a 60th Anniversary souvenir book marker for everyone.

A vote of thanks was given by Louise Kelso. The evening was brought to a close with the singing of the Countrywoman’s Song.

The cutting of the 60th Anniversary cake with President Beth Irwin BEM, Dr Ruth Carroll, area executive member and Louise Kelso,Vice President.

1. cutting of the 60th Anniversary cake 050625.jpg

The cutting of the 60th Anniversary cake with President Beth Irwin BEM, Dr Ruth Carroll, area executive member and Louise Kelso,Vice President. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Mother and daughters in the WI photo - Heather Beggs and her mother Beth Irwin BEM and Margaret Crooks and her daughter Gillian Hunter

2. Pomeroy WI mothers and daughters.jpg

Mother and daughters in the WI photo - Heather Beggs and her mother Beth Irwin BEM and Margaret Crooks and her daughter Gillian Hunter Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Members of the committee for the 2024-2025 year

3. Pomeroy committee 24-25.jpg

Members of the committee for the 2024-2025 year Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Vice President getting a smile from George who entertained after the dinner with his jokes, and singalong. He also had some of the members accompanying him on the drum and tamborine.

4. Anniversary dainner entertainment.jpg

Vice President getting a smile from George who entertained after the dinner with his jokes, and singalong. He also had some of the members accompanying him on the drum and tamborine. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice