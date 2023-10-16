Portaferry WI held their September meeting in the Narrows Restaurant to enable members to experience a typical Polish Meal prepared by Marzena and Krzysztof.

Elaine McBratney, President welcomed everyone back after the summer break.

This meeting proved extremely popular, reflected by the large turnout of members.

The ‘Typical Polish Meal’ consisted of Rosol – a Polish chicken Soup, Gulaz or goulash a hearty polish stew served with Kluski slaskie (Silesian dumplings) which is a speciality from the Silesian region of Poland, and Kapusta zasmazana (fried cabbage in a creamy roux).

Sand Cake Dessert. Pic: Portaferry WI

Members then had the opportunity to taste a classic Polish Dessert - Babka piaskowa or sand cake. While Marzena and Krzysztof have lived in Portaferry for 18 years they have never held a Polish evening before.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the delicious meal. Marzena then had the difficult task of judging the monthly competition, which was for an old cookery book from the vast array of books brought forward: 1st Elaine McBratney – with a Mary Berry Cookbook; 2nd Muriel Smyth, with a Betty Crocker American Cookery Book and 3rd Roz Jamieson with a French Cookery book.

During the meal members also learnt some random facts about Poland. These included the National Symbol of Poland is the White-tailed Eagle. Their Independence Day was 11th November 1918. Pizzas in Poland do not contain Tomato sauce. The country is rich in coal, Sulphur, copper, natural gas, silver, lead, salt, amber and arable land. It is the birthplace of many famous people such as Pope John Paul II, Frederic Chopin, Marie Curie, Roman Polanski and Nicolas Copernicus. Restaurants in Poland serve the tomato sauce separately in a pitcher. All TV programs in Poland are dubbed by one Male voice!

Roz Jamieson then thanked Marzena and Krzysztof for the very enjoyable meal, and information sheet regarding the meal, and Elaine presented the couple with a flag of Poland, to remind the couple of their homeland.

Marzena and Krzysztof with a flag. Pic: Portaferry WI