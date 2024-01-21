The Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust is confirming a tremendous level of interest on the part of applicants for its inaugural Next-Gen programme.

The initiative will offer two young people from Northern Ireland, between 18 and 24 years of age, with a unique opportunity to study the UK dairy industry.

This will be achieved courtesy of visits to a number of leading dairy farms in England and Wales during the spring and early summer months of this year.

The ensuing reports will be profiled at the 2024 Nuffield conference.

Rupert Alers-Hankey, UK Director Designate, Nuffield Farming Scholarships talking at the Nuffield Farming 2024 annual conference launch at AFBI Hillsborough. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Nuffield director, Rupert Alers-Hankey, takes up the story: “We have already received a number of Next-Gen applications. Entries close on the 31

January.

“Everyone involved with the Trust is extremely excited about the potential of the Next-Gen programme.

“It will deliver further opportunities for young people from all backgrounds to extend their depth of knowledge and expertise in ways that directly benefit farming and food throughout

the UK.”

He added: “Northern Ireland was selected as the region best suited to trial the new programme because of its strong dairying heritage.

“In addition, Belfast will host the 2024 Nuffield Conference later in November. So the synergies associated with the launch of Next-Gen in Northern Ireland were obvious from the get-go.”

There is still a full fortnight to go until the close-of-applications’ date is reached.

“So there is still plenty of opportunity for other potential applicants to put their hats in the ring,” Alers-Hankey further explained.

“The Next-Gen programme has been developed to specifically attract young people towards the benefits that a full Nuffield Farming scholarship opportunity provides.

He added: “The opportunity to complete a full Nuffield scholarship is only available to people aged between 25 and 45.

“Young people are the lifeblood of any industry.

“So, the aim of Next-Gen is to provide a new generation of farmers and agri-food professionals with an opportunity to gain direct experience of the Nuffield Foundation and the key role it plays within the UK’s farming and food sectors.”

Rupert Alers-Hankey concluded: “Applications for the inaugural Next-Gen programme will be accepted until the end of the month.

“I would heartily encourage young people from Northern Ireland with an interest in the role played by the dairy industry across the UK to make an application.”