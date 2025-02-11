Poultry keepers must remain vigilant following Avian Influenza outbreak

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says all poultry keepers need to ensure they have strict biosecurity measures in place following confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a small number of captive birds in the Mid Ulster district.

In response, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has introduced 3km Captive Bird Temporary Control Zone (CBTCZ) around a nature reserve

outside Magherafelt.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “The UFU is aware of the recent outbreak of AI in the Magherafelt area and are monitoring the situation closely.

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy

“The temporary control zone has been put in place to help protect the poultry sector from any further infection while a veterinary investigation is under way to determine the likely source of infection.

“Surveillance will be carried out on poultry and other bird premises within the 3km area.”

He added: "Our poultry farmers implement excellent biosecurity all year round and I urge all poultry and backyard keepers to continue maintaining high standards of biosecurity and to practice good farm hygiene at all times.

“This includes regularly cleansing and disinfecting hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and the reintroduction of wild bird deterrents. We all have a part to play in protecting our industry.”

The Union’s deputy president concluded: “If producers have any suspicion of disease in their flock, contact your vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately. To stay up to date with AI, please sign up to DAERA’s text alert service by texting BIRDS to 67300.”

Meanwhile, the poultry premises at Magherafelt is now closed to the public and the DAERA Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, has put in place a range of immediate restrictions

around the site, including the humane culling of the remaining captive birds. A veterinary investigation is under way to determine the likely source of infection and surveillance will be conducted of poultry and other bird premises within the 3km CBTCZ.

Brian Dooher further explained: “I would urge all flock keepers, in line with the requirements of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in place across Northern Ireland, to take action to review and, where necessary, improve biosecurity in order to prevent further incursion of the disease.

“If avian influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland commercial flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy.”