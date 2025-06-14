Power NI continues Ulster Wildlife partnership to support conservation

Northern Ireland’s leading energy supplier is pleased to renew its partnership with Ulster Wildlife – a charity dedicated to the protection of local native species and their habitats.

Announced on World Environment Day, the collaboration marks another significant step from Power NI towards helping promote environmental sustainability – and biodiversity – conservation in Northern Ireland.

Following Power NI’s support for Ulster Wildlife’s peatlands protection projects from 2021-2023, the energy supplier embarked on a new partnership with the charity last year, focusing on the conservation of native species, including the barn owl, red squirrel and hedgehog.

Dawn Miskelly – the Chief Executive Officer of Ulster Wildlife – said: “Wildlife is declining at an alarming rate, and in the past fifty years, more than half of all species across the UK have declined, with 1 in 9 species at risk of extinction in Northern Ireland.

William Steele, Director of Customer Solutions at Power NI, pictured with the CEO of Ulster Wildlife, Dawn Miskelly.

“It is so important that we look after our wild places and give nature and wildlife a chance of recovery. Since 2021, Ulster Wildlife and Power NI have joined forces to support the conservation and restoration of local wildlife – and we are thrilled to announce another year of this impactful partnership.

“Power NI’s continued support has helped protect vital habitats and species through practical conservation work, community engagement, and nature-friendly initiatives. From staff volunteering efforts on peatland restoration to raising awareness about the plight of red squirrels, hedgehogs and barn owls, this collaboration has brought tangible benefits for wildlife and people alike,” added Dawn.

“We are thankful for Power NI’s help and support in not only financially contributing to our work but also helping to raise public awareness about the importance of keeping an eye on our native species by recording sightings and knowing what to do if you spot them. Thank you to Power NI for powering positive change.”

William Steele – the NI Director of Customer Solutions at Power NI – said: “Together with Ulster Wildlife, we have delivered volunteer projects, species sightings campaigns and habitat restoration across the region, all with a shared goal: creating a more resilient and nature-rich Northern Ireland.

“Through this renewed partnership, Power NI is committed to deepening Ulster Wildlife’s vital conservation efforts, protecting these iconic species and safeguarding Northern Ireland’s native wildlife for generations to come.

“As Northern Ireland’s leading energy supplier, we are dedicated to playing our part in creating a sustainable future for all and making a positive impact in our communities and on our planet,” he added.

For more information about Ulster Wildlife’s partnership with Power NI, please visit ulsterwildlife.org/powerni