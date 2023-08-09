Pre sale viewing day at Cherryvalley Farms
The farm which is located on the outskirts of Crumlin is home to the award winning Cherryvalley herd of Beef Shorthorn cattle.
There has been significant interest in the sale since details were announced recently, with a production sale like this rarely taking place within the Province, making this a unique opportunity to acquire top class Beef Shorthorn cattle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Production Sale contains a select number of service age bulls, heifers and a cow with calf at foot. These are of the highest quality and represent the best bloodlines within this high performing herd.
All stock are eligible for export to UK and Ireland.
The Cherryvalley sale is an online only auction, and will be run solely on marteye in conjunction with Ballymena Livestock Mart. Bidding opens on Friday 25th August, and closes on Monday 28th. Full details will be available to view ahead of the sale on marteye, or catalogues can be obtained from the auctioneers 02825 633470.
For those planning to attend the viewing day this takes place between 10.30am and 4pm on Saturday 19th August on farm at Cherryvalley, 51 Lurgan Road, Crumlin BT29 4QB. Enquiries to Mervyn Robinson 07707150285