The farm which is located on the outskirts of Crumlin is home to the award winning Cherryvalley herd of Beef Shorthorn cattle.

There has been significant interest in the sale since details were announced recently, with a production sale like this rarely taking place within the Province, making this a unique opportunity to acquire top class Beef Shorthorn cattle.

The Production Sale contains a select number of service age bulls, heifers and a cow with calf at foot. These are of the highest quality and represent the best bloodlines within this high performing herd.

The Cherryvalley viewing day takes place on farm at 51 Lurgan Road, Crumlin on Saturday 19th August with an open invitation between 10.30am and 4pm. All of the hand picked entries for the sale will be on view as well as the main herd which includes dams of sale lots. Pic: Agriimages

All stock are eligible for export to UK and Ireland.

The Cherryvalley sale is an online only auction, and will be run solely on marteye in conjunction with Ballymena Livestock Mart. Bidding opens on Friday 25th August, and closes on Monday 28th. Full details will be available to view ahead of the sale on marteye, or catalogues can be obtained from the auctioneers 02825 633470.