Pre sale viewings welcome for Jalex Select Heifers

Set your sights on the Jalex Select Sale which will take place on Saturday 29th April

​The Alexander team are confident that there are heifers to suit absolutely everyone included in this sale which will be based on predominantly Autumn calving heifers

James points out: "On the 5th of December we batch Ai'd just over 100 heifers with a fantastic first service hit rate of 76.

"These are scanned due on 15th September with 60 of them carrying heifer calves.

Lot 68 at the forthcoming Jalex Select Sale sells with a heifer calf in her belly.

"The next batch of 50 are due in a tight calving window in October. For those on the hunt for heifers calving sooner than that we have a number calving from the sale date onwards," James Alexander added.

All of the heifers were vaccinated for BVD prior to being served, in addition to being pelvic checked for breeding purposes.

For ease of viewing the sale heifers have individual management tags linking them to their lot number, so literally when you are walking around the field you can pull up a world of key information on www.marteye.ie to include service date, sire used and sex of calf.

The sale takes place on Saturday 29th April at 12 noon sharp.

James Little from H&H will be conducting the sale and he has urged new customers to register via marteye at least 24 hours in advance of the sale day.

Export can be arranged to UK and Ireland.

