Premium prices on offer at Clogher mart

1159 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher on Saturday, 19th April resulting in a very strong demand with premium prices on offer for a lot of quality stock in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring 302 lots listed sold to a very sharp demand for a lot quality lots on offer.

This week Heavy Beef Bred Cows sold to £424 per 100kg for an 850kg Par. to (£3604) with an 840kg B/B.to £418per 100kg to (£3511-20) and an 800kg Lim. to £422 per 100kg to (£3376) Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £384 per 100kg for a 700kg Ch. to (£2688) with a 620kg Ch. to £396 per 100kg to (£2455-20) and a 590kg Lim. to£396 per 100kg to (£2336) Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £282 per 100kg for a 680kg to (£1917-60) FAT BULLS sold to £3171-20 for a 1010kg AA. to £314 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS sold to £2918-40 for a 760kg AA. to £384. Friesian Steers sold to £3276 for a 1050kg to £312 per 100kg. FAT HEIFERS sold to £2455-20 for a 620kg Ch. to £396 per 100kg. In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £3360 for an 850kg Ch. (£395) to £463 per 100kg for a 635kg Ch. to £2940.

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2490 for a 590kg Ch. (£422) to £433 per 100kg for a 550kg Ch. to £2380.

MED WEIGHT STEERS sold to £2220 for a 485kg Ch. (£458) to £470 per 100kg for a 400kg Lim. to £1880.

SMALLER STEERS sold to £1500 for a 340kg Lim. (£441).

HEAVY HEIFERS sold to £2800 for a 725kg Ch. (£386)to £409 per 100kg for a 650kg Ch. to £2660.

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2390 for a 545kg Ch. (£438) with a 595kg Ch. to £2370 (£398).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS sold to £2300 for a 500kg Lim. (£460) to £469 per 100kg for a 405kg Lim. to £1900.

SMALLER HEIFERS sold to £1950 for a 400kg Daq. (£487).

WEANLING MALES sold to £2330 for a strong 575kg Lim. (£405) with a 450kg Daq. to £2100 (£466).

LIGHTWEIGHT MALES sold to £1880 for a 330kg Ch. (£569) with a 395kg Ch. to £1850 (£468) and a 360kg Lim. to £1820 (£505).

WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1940 for a strong 445kg Lim. (£436) LIGHTWEIGHT HEIFERS sold to £487 per 100kg for a 320kg Ch. to £1560.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS sold to £2740, £2600 and £2500.

BREEDING BULLS sold to £3000 for a young Ped. Reg. Lim.

SUCKLER OUTFITS sold to £3630, £3420, 3260, and £3240. INCALF HEIFERS sold to £3060, £2800, £2790, and £2600.

BULL CALVES sold to £770 for Char. HEIFER CALVES sold to £730 for Sal. REARED MALE LUMPS sold to £1530, and £1490 twice.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS sold to £1800 for Lim. and £1250 twice for Chars.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS

Omagh Producer 850kg Par. to £424per 100kg (£3604) 800kg Lim. to £422 per 100kg (£3376) 780kg Ch. to £418 (£3260-40). Kilkeel Producer 840kg B/B. TO £418 (£3511-20).Coa. Producer 620kg Ch.to £396 per 100kg (£2455-20). Omagh Producer 590kg Lim. to £396 (£2336-40). Augher Producer 760kg Ch. to £394 (£2994-40). Brookeborough Producer 760kg Ch. to £390 per 100kg (£2964). Dromore Producer 770kg Ch. to £388 (£2987-60). Garvary Producer 700kg Lim. to£384 (£2688). Omagh Producer 780kg Lim. to £374 (£2917-20) 790kg Sim. to £364 (£2875-60) and 750kg Sim. to £358 (£2685). Irvinestown Producer 640kg Lim. to £368 (£2355-20). Clogher Producer 680kg Lim.to £368 (£2502-40) and 750kg Ch. to £366 (£2745). Roslea Producer 560kg Sal. to £366 (£2049-60) and 540kg Lim. to £360 (£1944). Tempo Producer 810kg Sim. to £362 (£2932-20). Ederney Producer 640kg Lim. to £362 (£2316-80).

Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £342 to £356 per 100kg.

2nd quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £312 to £338 per 100kg.

Top quality Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £360 to £396 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1917-60 for a 680kg to £282 per 100kg.

Other fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £264 to £278 per 100kg.

Plainer Cows sold from £232 to £252 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £182 to £212per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Armagh Producer 1090kg B/B. to £326 per 100kg to £3553-40. Newtownbutler Producer 1010kg AA. to £314 per 100kg to £3171-40. Strabane Producer 880kg Ch. to £294 per 100kg to £2587-20.

FAT STEERS

AA. Steers sold to £384 per 100kg for a 760kg to £2918-40 to a top of £3728-80 for a 1180kg to £316 per 100kg. Char Steers sold to £361 per 100kg for a 940kg to £3393-40. Friesian Steers sold to £312 per 100kg for a 1050kg to £312 per 100kg. Lui. Steers sold to £374 per 100kg for a 740kg to £2767-60. Sim. Steers sold to £354 per 100kg for an 820kg to £2902-80. Her. Steers sold to £352 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2147-20.

FAT HEIFERS

Char Heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2457. Lim. Heifers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2336-40.B/B. Heifers sold to £372 per 100kg to £2120-40. Fries Heifers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2160 and selling to a high of £3276 for a 1050kg to £312 per 100kg. AA Heifers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2124.

STORE BULLOCKS (190 lots)

Trade remains firm for quality stock in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £3360 for an 850kg Ch. (£395) with a 730kg Ch. to £3280 (£449) and a 670kg Lim. to £3080 (£459) reaching a high of £463 per 100kg for a 635kg Ch. to £2940) several other quality lots sold from £362 to £443 per 100kg.

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2490 for a 590kg Ch. (£422) with a 575kg Ch. to £2460 (£428) and a 550 Ch. to £2380 (£433) others sold from £363 to £428 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

W Reynolds Fermanagh 850kg Ch. to £3360 (£395) 800kg Ch. to £3100 (£387) 810kg Ch. to £2930 (£362) 720kg Ch. to £2890 (£401) 765kg Ch. to £2880 (£376) and 755kg Ch. to £2880 (£381). W J Robinson Clogher 830kg Ch. to £3300 (£397) 775kg Lim. to £3130 (£404) 760kg Lim. to £3040 (£400) 795kg Ch. to £3000 (£377) and 740kg Lim. to £2990 (£404). Enniskillen Producer 730kg Ch. to £3280 (£449) and 635kg Ch. to £2940 (£463). D Grimes Reaskcor 760kg Ch. to £3260 (£429) and 665kg Ch. to £2880 (£433). R McCann Dungannon 670kg Lim. to £3080 (£459). J Irwin Clogher 685kg Lim. to £2990 (£436) and 765kg Lim. to £2980 (£389). O McCaffery Tempo 670kg Ch. to £2970 (£443) and 655kg Ch. to £2880 (£439).

FORWARD STEERS 515KG TO 595KG sold to £2490 for a 590kg Ch. (£422)575kg Ch. to £2460 (£428) 550kg Ch. to £2380 (£433) 580kg AA. to £2300 (£396) 535kg Ch. to £2220 (£415) and 520kg Ch. to £2150 (£413). W Reynolds Fermanagh 595kg Ch. to £2380 (£400). P McDonagh Tempo 595kg Ch. to £2300 (£386) 520kg Ch. to £2160 (£415) and 530kg Lim. to £2050 (£387). V Cooke Clogher 515kg Lim. to £2200 (£427). F Liggett Stewartstown 575kg B/B. to £2170 (£317) 555kg B/B. to £2140 (£385) 545kg B/B. to £1980 (£363) and 535kg B/B. to £1980 (£370). Enniskillen Producer 550kg AA. to £2250 (£409) 570kg Ch. to £2140(£375) 525kg Ch. to £1990 (£379) 540kg Sim. to £1980 (£366) and 515kg S/H. to £1950 (£378)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 400KG TO 500KG

A very sharp demand in this section with quality Steers selling to £2220 for a 485kg Ch. (£458) with a 470kg Lim. to £2000 (£468) and selling to £470 per 100kg for a 400kg Lim. to £1880. Other quality steers sold from £390 to £449 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

O McCaffery Tempo 485kg Ch. to £2220 (£458). K McCaffery Tempo 495kg AA. to £2160 (£436). D Eagleson Aughnacloy 490kg Ch. to £2100 (£428) and 470kg Lim. to £2000 (£468). S Kelly Omagh 480kg Ch. to £2100 (£437) and 500kg Ch. to £1950 (£390). V Cooke Clogher 495kg AA. to £2040 (£412). R T Rooney Downpatrick480kg AA. to £2010(£419) 460kg AA. to £1970 (£428) 480kg AA. to £1950 (£406) 400kg Lim. to £1880 (£470) and 410kg AA. to £1840 (£449). Fivemiletown Producer 455kg Sim. to £1980 (£435) 450kg Lim. to £1980 (£440) 495kg Lim. to £1950 (£394) 440kg Ch. to £1910 (£434) and 450kg Sim. to £1900 (£422). J McCaffery Fermanagh 460kg Sim. to £1850 (£402) and 490kg Lim. to £1820 (£371). L McKillion Dungannon 465kg Lim. to £1840 (£395).

SMALLER STEERS 350KG & UNDER

Ballygawley Producer 340kg Lim. to £1500 (£441). L McKillion Dungannon 330kg AA. to £1260 (£382). Friesians sold from £770 to £820 for a 290kg (£282).

STORE HEIFERS (192lots)

A good steady demand this week again with Heavy Heifers selling to £2800 for a 725kg Ch. (£386) with a 685kg Sim. to £2700 (£394) and selling to £409 per 100kg for a 650kg Ch. to £2660 several other quality lots sold from £338 to £390 per 100kg.

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2390 for a 545kg Ch. (£438) with a 595kg Ch. to £2370 (£398).

LEADING PRICES:

G Wilson Derrylin 725kg Ch. to £2800 (£386) 685kg Sim. to £2700 (£394)775kg Ch. to £2620 (£338) and 620kg Sim. to£2390 (£385). C Clarke Beragh 650kg Ch. to £2660 (£409) 690kg Lim. to £2500 (£362) 670kg Ch. to £2490 (£371) and 630kg Lim. to £2460 (£390).A & L Williamson Newtownbutler 685kg Lim. to £2580 (£376) and 655kg Lim. to£2440 (£372). F Donnelly Coa. 655kg Ch. to £2410 (£368). T O Hagan Eskragh 615kg Ch. to £2400 (£387) 615kg Ch. to £2390 (£388) 635kg Lim. to £2300 (£362) and 625kg Ch. to £2290 (£366). J Doyle Ballinamallard 640kg Ch. to £2380 (£372).

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2390 for a 545kg Ch. (£438) for S Corrigan Trillick. F Donnelly Coa 595kg Ch. to £2370 (£398) 600kg Lim. to £2300 (£383) and 600kg Ch. to £2300 (£383).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

A very lively demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2300 for a 500kg Lim. (£460) with a 455kg Ch. to £2100 (£461) and selling to £469 per 100kg for a 405kg Lim. to £1900 several others sold from £394 to £452per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

G Wilson Tempo 500kg Lim. to £2300 (£460) and 470kg Lim. to £2000 (£425). S Kelly Omagh 455kg Ch. to £2100 (£461) and 500kg Ch. to £1950 (£390). B Lagan Dungannon 500kg Ch. to£1980 (£396). Fivemiletown Producer 485kg Ch. to £1970 (£406) and 430kg Ch. to £1870 (£435). M/S A & L Williamson Newtownbutler 485kg Lim. to £1960 (£404) 470kg Lim. to £1960 (£417) 470kg Lim. to £1920 (£408) and 480kg Lim. to £1900 (£396). S & C Monaghan Cookstown 485kg Lim. to £1950 (£402). R & M Smyton Fivemiletown 485kg Lim. to £1910 (£394). R T Rooney Downpatrick 405kg Lim. to £1900 (£469). Enniskillen Producer 420kg Ch. to £1900 (£452) 460kg Ch. to £1890 (£411) and 440kg Ch. to £1880 (£427). T J Kennedy Keady 470kg Lim. to £1880 (£400). C Daly Dungannon 470kg Lim. to £1880 (£400). R Law Aughnacloy 500kg AA. to £1860 (£372).

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER

B & M Fee Lisbellaw 400kg Daq. to £1950 (£487). Enniskillen Producer 395kg Lim. to £1800 (£455) and 395kg Ch. to £1560 (£395). K Stewart Aughnacloy 400kg Shb. to £1670 (£417). R T Rooney Downpatrick 400kg Lim. to £1650 (£412) 390kg AA. to £1560 (£400) 330kg Lim. to £1500 (£454) 390kg AA. to £1480 (£379) 370kg Lim. to £1460 (£394) 285kg Lim. to £1190 (£417) and 330kg Lim. to £1190 (£360). M & G Monaghan Augher 330kg Ch. to £1460 (£442). P Donnelly Irvinestown 400kg AA. to £1380 (£345). R Milligan Ederney 400kg Lim. to £1350 (£337). S Nicholl Lisbellaw 390kg B/B. to £1340 (£343). G Ellison Fivemiletown 370kg B/B. to £1200 (£324) 385kg Sim. to £1160 (£301) and 400kg Sim. to £1040. Fivemiletown Producer 360kg Her. to £1100.

WEANLINGS (190 lots)

Another super demand in this section with Strong Males selling to £2330 for a 575kg Lim. (£405) with a 445kg Ch. to £2050 (£460) and a 450kg Ch. to £2040 (£453) and selling to £466 per 100kg for a 450kg Daq. to £2100. Lighterweight Males sold to £1880 for a 385kg Ch. (£488) with a 330kg Ch. to £1880 (£569) and a 360kg Lim. to £1820 (£505)

WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1940 for a strong 445kg Ch. (£436) with a 410kg Ch. to £1690 (£412) Lightweight Heifers sold to £1650 for a 370kg Ch. (£446) with a 330kg Ch. to £1600 (£485) and a 320kg Ch. to £1560 (£487).

LEADING PRICES:

Strong Males sold to £2330 for a 575kg Lim. (£405) a 660kg Sim. to £2260 (£342) and a 625kg Lim. to £2180 (£349) for M/S P & C Connelly Roslea. B McNamee Sixmilecross 495kg Ch. to £2150 (£434). A C Moane Fivemiletown 450kg Daq. to £2100 (£466) and 500kg Lim. to £2000 (£400). R Watson Augher 445kg Ch. to £2050 (£460) and 465kg Ch. to £2000 (£430). A Kelly Sixmilecross 500kg Ch. to £2040 (£408) and 495kg S/H. to £1800 (£363). W Short Beragh 450kg Ch. to £2040 (£453). H McClure Fivemiletown 480kg Ch. to £2000 (£416) 435kg Ch. to £1870 (£430). E McBride Ballygawley 430kg Ch. to £1880 (£437)

LIGHTWEIGHT MALES sold to £1850 for a 395kg Ch. (£468) for H McClure Fivemiletown. J Primrose Fivemiletown 385kg Ch. to £1880 (£488). M Lennon Augher 330kg Ch. to £1880 (£569). M Stevenson Lurgan 360kg Lim. to £1820 £505). Johnston Farms Clogher 395kg Daq. to £1770 (£448)

WEWANLING HEIFERS

Strong Heifers sold to £1940 for a 445kg Ch. (£436) with a 470kg Lim. to £1700 (£361) for J Primrose Fivemiletown. E McBride Ballygawley 430kg Ch. to £1770 (£411). M & N O Conner Augher 410kg Ch. to £1690 (£412) and 415kg Ch. to £1590 (£383). R Watson Augher 410kg Ch. to £1670 (£407). M J S O Neill Ballygawley 410kg Lim. to £1650 (£402) and 430kg Lim. to £1560 (£363).

LIGHTERWEIGHT HEIFERS sold to £1730 for a 390kg Ch. (£443) for R Watson Augher. M & N O Conner Augher 370kg Ch. to £1650 (£446)385kg Ch. to £1640 (£426) 330kg Ch. to £1600 (£485) 350kg Ch. to £1590 (£454) 320kg Ch. to £1560 (£487) and 390kg Ch. to £1560 (£400). J Muldoon Aughnacloy 360kg Ch. to £1620 (£450). D O Hagan Maghera 355kg Lim. to £1620 (£456). M J S O Neill Ballygawley 4000kg Lim. to £1610 (£402). J & M O Donnell Fivemiletown 325kg Lim. to £1570 (£483). D Eagleson Aughnacloy 340kg Ch.to £1540 (£453)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very good turnout this week again with Calved Heifers selling to £2740 for a Dungannon Producer. Ballygawley Producer £2720, £2240, £2010, and £2000 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £2600, £2500 and £2060 Calved Heifers. Newry Producer £2020 Calved Heifer. Armagh Producer £1940 for Calved Heifer. Castlederg Producer £1580 for Calved Heifer. Middletown Producer £1500 for Springing Cow (4th Calver) Cookstown Producer sold FKV. Bred Heifers incalf to M/B. Bull (no time given) to £1510, £1390, and £1350.

BREEDING BULLS

Augher Producer £3000 for a young Ped. Reg. Limm (born 05-06-2023)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another good selection on offer this week sold to £3630 for a 2019 Cow with a Bull Calf. for M Magee Enniskillen. J Brennan Kinawley sold Heifers with Heifer Calves to £3420, £3260, £3240 Heifers with Bull Calves to £3100, twice and £3040. G McDonald Ballygawley £2820 for 2020 Cow with Bull Calf. R Clarke Augher £2600 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. F McBennett Ballybay £2560 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. A Hopper Pomeroy £2300 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. D & A Sayers Strabane £2250 for Heifer with Bull Calf. an aged Cow with Heifer Calf from a Kinawley Producer sold to £1820

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS sold to £3060 for a Portadown Producer. D Baird Strabane £2800, £2790, and £2600. F McBride Co. Antrim £2010. Others sold from £1160 to £1740. Maiden Sim Heifers (ready for Bull) sold to £1700 and £1610 for D Baird Strabane.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (230 LOTS)

A very sharp demand in this section with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £770 for a Char. to G McDonald Ballygawley. Andrew Kerr Fivemiletown £690 for AA. I Allen Armagh 670 for Char. A Clarke Beragh £665 for Lim.M McGuigan Pomeroy £645, £600 and £570 for AAs. R Beacom Lisbellaw £565for B/B. and £560 x 3 for AAs. F Collins Lisnaskea £555 for Her. C & H Brownlee Florencecourt £540 and £505 for AAs. N C Emo Derrylin £480 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES

J Austin Craigavon £730 for Sal. P Kellagher Fivemiletown £700 for Char. Andrew Kerr Fivemiletown £670 for AA. W Hogg Fivemiletown £610 for Char. J & D Hunter Tempo £505 for Lim. Omagh Producer £500, £490 and £470 for B/Bs.

REARED MALE LUMPS

K Martin Derrylin £1530, £1490, £1400, and £1300 for Limms and £1490 for Char. R Donnelly Augher £1220 Lim. B Cosgrove Rosslea £960 for Shb. Andrew Kerr Fivemiletown £950 and £760 for AAs. O McSorley Beragh £940 for Her. and £910 for S/H. E & A Morrison Maguiresbridge ££910 for B/B. Jenkin Lake Farms Fivemiletown £890 for B/B. M/S R W & A J Hogg Lisnaskea £870, £860, and £840 for AAs. G McDonald Ballygawley £860 for Sim. and £770 for Char. A D Dunlop Lisbellaw £810 for Fkv. H McFarland Trillick £755 for Lim.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

K Martin Derrylin £1800, £1250, £1220 for Limms and £1250, £1230 for Chars. R Donnelly Augher £1350 for Char. and £1210, £1200 for Limms. P McConnell Clogher £1070 for Lim. and £1040, £1030, £900 for Chars. Andrew Kerr Fivemiletown £1020 for AA. J McDonagh Brookeborough £1000, £950, and £830 for Chars. R McConnell Clogher £890 for Lim. A D Dunlop Lisbellaw £870 for Lim. Orla Murray Fintona £820 for AA. M/S R W & A J Hogg Lisnaskea £790 for AA.