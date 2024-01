There was a great start to the first sale of 2024 in Lisnaskea Livestock Sales with a large entry presented resulting in premium prices for a lot of quality stock on offer.

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold £1300 for a 380kg Lim. (£342) with a 380kg Ch. to £1200 (£316) and a 365kg Ch. to £1150 (£315).

Smaller ones sold to £348 per 100kg for a 230kg Ch. to £800.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1200 for a 485kg Lim. (£247) with a 420kg Ch. to £1100. and a 330kg Ch. sold to £1065 (£323) smaller ones sold to £735 for a 250kg Ch. (£294)

SAMPLE PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler Producer 380kg Lim. to £1300 (£342) 380kg Ch. to £1200 (£316) 365kg Ch. to £1150 (£315) 350kg Ch. to £1090 (£311) 345kg Lim. to £1050 (£304) and 365kg Ch. to £980. Florencecourt Producer 420kg AA. to £1180.Lisbellaw Producer 380kg Ch. to £1100 (£289) 385kg Ch. to £1070 and 410kg Ch. to £1060. Derrylin Producer 390kg Ch. to £1090. Maguiresbridge Producer 405kg AA. to £1090, 330kg Ch. to £920, 310kg Ch. to £900 and 405 Bga. to £840. Newtownbutler Producer 315kg Lim. to £970 (£308) 280kg Ch. to £860 (£307) 290kg Lim. to £835, 290kg Sim. to £785, 265kg Sim. to £680, 260kg Lim. to £640 and 250kg B/B. to £635. Lisnaskea Producer 305kg Ch. to £960 (£315) 310kg Ch. to £950 (£306) and 290kg Sim. to £875 (£302) Derrylin Producer 335kg St. to £950 and 360kg Lim. to £915. Derrylin Producer 425kg Lim. to £940, 375kg Lim. to £800 and 330kg Fries. to £625. Kinawley Producer 330kg Lim. to £930. Fivemiletown Producer 285kg Lim. to £835 (£293) 260kg Ch. to £830 (£319) 260kg Ch. to £810 (£312) 230kg Ch. to £800 (£348) 265kg Ch. to £770 (£291) and 270kg Lim. to £755 (£280) Maguiresbridge Producer 360kg Sim. to £800. Lisnaskea Producer 270kg Sim. to £790, 270kg Sim. to £750 and 280kg Sim. to £690.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisbellaw Producer 485kg Lim. to £1200 (£247) and 300kg Lim. to £755. Roslea Producer 420kg Ch. to £1100, 330kg Ch. to £1065 (£323) 350kg Ch. to £990 and 360kg Ch. to £980. Newtownbutler Producer 365kg Ch. to £1070 (£293) and 325kg Ch. to £990 (£305) Derrylin Producer 365kg Ch. to £1070 (£293) and 325kg Ch. to £990 (£305) Florencecourt Producer 440kg AA. to £1010, 400kg AA. to £980, 410kg AA. to £890, 405kg AA. to £880 and 380kg AA. to £780. Lisbellaw Producer 335kg Ch. to £910, 300kg Ch. to £805, and 250kg Ch. to £735 (£294) Lisnaskea Producer 300kg Lim. to £780. Lisnaskea Producer 330kg Lim. to £770. Derrylin Producer 270kg Ch. to £735 and 280kg Lim. to £615. Maguiresbridge Producer 310kg AA. to £650, 340kg Her. to £640, 380kg Her to £620 and 325kg Her. to £580.