College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Dairy Development Adviser, Christopher Breen says: “The management of the dry cow is extremely important with particular emphasis on the period three weeks pre-calving. A high incidence of milk fever, and other metabolic diseases, retained cleanings and stomach problems in freshly calved cows can occur if cows are not ‘set up’ correctly during the dry period. The higher the milk yield potential of the cow, the greater the challenge and as many diseases are interlinked, some cows can often suffer multiple problems.”

Christopher suggests that cows should be dried off normally around 8 weeks pre-calving and around this time is a good chance to complete routine treatments and consideration should be given to the need for a liver/stomach fluke dose, vaccination against scour, the need for a mineral/vitamin bolus, the need for hoof trimming and treatment for fly control. In addition, at drying off the need for antibiotic tubes should be assessed, with antibiotic tubes used on cows with a Somatic Cell Count (SCC) of > 200,000 in any of the last 3 milk recordings and/or no cases of clinical mastitis in the same time period. All cows should receive teat sealants, with cows being dried off in groups to minimize social stress.

Chris continues: “The drying off procedure is extremely important, with hygiene of the utmost importance. Drying off cows this summer is more challenging than normal due to the very wet weather and many cows’ udders being dirtier than usual due to poorer ground conditions with dirty access areas to paddocks and laneways.”

Dry cows should have plenty of space, a comfortable bed and at least 75cm feed space. Pic: CAFRE

The drying off process should be completed by a designated competent person, normally after milking in the parlour after washing up. Clean gloves should be worn and if teats are dirty, they should be washed, dried and pre-dipped with this being wiped off after 30 seconds using a paper towel. The focus should be on one teat at a time, starting with the furthest away. The teat end should be scrubbed with alcohol and cotton wool until all dirt is removed.

The antibiotic tube (if used) should be administered and massaged up into the udder. The teat sealant should then be administered into the teat cistern only (pinch the upper end of teat, do not massage). Tubes should never be immersed in warm water prior to use. The process should then be repeated for all teats, followed by a post dip. Cows should then be marked and allowed to stand in a clean area for 30 minutes.

Christopher advises: “Cows should be dried off at the same body condition score that they calve down at, normally around 2.75- 3.0. As condition score may vary within the herd it is recommended to score the herd 10 weeks before the target dry off date so corrective action can be taken.”

Such action may include drying off some cows earlier or providing some additional supplementary concentrates. Provided condition score is close to target, cows in the early dry period (between 8 weeks and 3 weeks prior to calving) may be kept outdoors in late summer/autumn on low grass covers, supplemented, if necessary, with an additional forage such as silage or straw.

Christopher Breen, CAFRE Dairying Adviser, Enniskillen. Pic: CAFRE

It is recommended that cows in the final three weeks of the dry period (close-up group) should be housed so that their specific nutritional needs can be more closely met.

Whatever the system, Christopher outlines several factors that should form the basic rules for practical management of the close-up dry cow group. It is necessary to have adequate feed space for pre-calvers, at least 75 cm per cow (Holsteins) and 24 hours/day stress-free access to fresh, palatable feed.

Constant availability of fresh, clean water, with adequate water trough space per cow or one fast drinker per 10 cows is also needed. Overcrowding of the pre-calving group and moving cows close to calving should be avoided wherever possible. Moving causes stress, delays calving and reduces feed intakes even further. If cows are moved between groups, move in pairs where possible. Cows housed in cubicles need large and comfortable beds (at least 1.3m wide and 1.8m long) with at least 75cm of unobstructed lunge room. Dry cow cubicles should receive similar attention to detail in relation to hygiene as those for the milking herd.

A well thought out management protocol for the care of the cow at calving and the newborn calf is an essential requirement on a modern dairy farm especially where there may be different personnel involved. Provision of an adequate number of clean, disinfected and well bedded calving pens is recommended with good health and safety management a key consideration.

Dry cows in the last 3 weeks prior to calving should be housed so that their specific nutritional needs can be more closely met. Pic: CAFRE

Individual pens should be suitably equipped to allow animals at calving to be easily restrained, should be draught free and have good lighting. It is important calving pens are cleaned out regularly, are well washed, disinfected and rested before reuse.

Prior to the start of calving the calving store should be checked to ensure that there is a calving aid and clean ropes, essential medical supplies including calcium/magnesium bottles in case of suspected milk fever cases, a supply of iodine to treat the calf’s naval, disposable gloves, lubricant gel, a brix refractometer to test colostrum quality and a back-up of good quality colostrum plus a hygienic means of administering this important first feed.

Immediately following calving the calves’ navel should be disinfected with iodine and the calf should receive colostrum (up to 10% of bodyweight), ideally within the first 2 hours after birth. The cow should have access to water and a palatable feed with calcium, energy and fibre. Feed intakes should be monitored to ensure the cow recovers fully after giving birth.