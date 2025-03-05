Presentation on soil analysis a timely reminder for farmers

The meeting was open to all farmers and sponsored by the Vaughan Trust.

Dr. Higgins, Principal Soil Scientist, spoke on “Using Your Soil Analysis” and explained that the Soil Health Nutrient Scheme was taking samples from around 650,000 individual fields across Northern Ireland over a four-year period as well as measuring the carbon stocks in the soil and from the above ground biomass such as hedges and trees.

The analysis also provides run off risk modelling from a LiDAR survey.

She demonstrated the colour coded maps issued to farmers after the soil sampling has taken place with yellow boxes for P and K indicating below optimum availability in the soil, green for optimum and red for above optimum amounts. She said a magnesium deficit would be a concern for some farmers.

Most grassland soils are high in organic matter.

Dr. Higgins said there was more acidic land in the west of the Province because of the higher rainfall and also more potassium deficiency in the west.

Studies have shown that there can be saturated or above saturated capacity for more than 250 days a year in areas of high rainfall.

She also referred to compaction problems, indicated by areas of surface water or patchy growth.

The health of the soil can be determined by digging a pit and counting the number of earthworms present.

When asked about moving from a high phosphorous index to a lower one, she said it could take eight years to move from an Index 3 to Index 2.

She advocated spreading lime where possible to ensure pH was good for uptake of nutrients.

1 . Dr. Suzanne Higgins, principal soil scientist at AFBI and guest speaker at the open meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club, sponsored by the Vaughan Trust, in conversation with Gemma Freehill, Derrylin. Dr. Suzanne Higgins, principal soil scientist at AFBI and guest speaker at the open meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club, sponsored by the Vaughan Trust, in conversation with Gemma Freehill, Derrylin. Photo: Raymond Humphreys Photo Sales

2 . Dr. Suzanne Higgins, principal soil scientist at AFBI and guest speaker at the open meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club, sponsored by the Vaughan Trust, with (from left) Ivan McAdoo, Rosslea; Cyril Brown, Newtownbutler and Ivor Wilson, Teemore. Dr. Suzanne Higgins, principal soil scientist at AFBI and guest speaker at the open meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club, sponsored by the Vaughan Trust, with (from left) Ivan McAdoo, Rosslea; Cyril Brown, Newtownbutler and Ivor Wilson, Teemore. Photo: Raymond Humphreys Photo Sales

3 . Dr. Suzanne Higgins, principal soil scientist at AFBI and guest speaker at the open meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club, sponsored by the Vaughan Trust, with (from left) Trevor Dunn, Brookeborough; Maurice Hurst, Brookeborough and Wayne Ferguson, Springfield. Dr. Suzanne Higgins, principal soil scientist at AFBI and guest speaker at the open meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club, sponsored by the Vaughan Trust, with (from left) Trevor Dunn, Brookeborough; Maurice Hurst, Brookeborough and Wayne Ferguson, Springfield. Photo: Raymond Humphreys Photo Sales