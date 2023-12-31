​Every fortnight people from a farming background, or who have a heart for the countryside in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, offer a personal reflection on faith and rural life. They hope that you will be encouraged by it.

​‘Pressure is just for tyres’, is one of those ‘wise’ sayings that you come across in farming circles from time to time. We can all identify with tyres as an essential item on the farm, keeping vehicles and machines working effectively and efficiently, but only if they are maintained at the right pressure.

In Proverbs 12:25 we read, that “Anxiety [or worry] weighs down the heart, but a kind word cheers it up.” Likewise, the pressure in a tyre influences performance. Too little pressure and the tractor will be sluggish, burning up fuel and underperforming as the diet feeder is pulled around the yard. Too much pressure and the tyre on the telehandler will be too rigid, and will affect handling. It will also be in danger of exploding!

If someone asked you, “Are you under pressure?” Would you reply, “Pressure is just for tyres.” There are many people involved in the food supply chain: from the feed supplier to the farmer and the processor, to the distributor, the retailer and to the consumer who, as we come to the end of 2023, are all feeling under pressure.

Tyres aren't the only thing on the farm that can be under pressure.

Jesus tells us, “‘…do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?’” (Matthew 6:25.)

No farmer in the Bible suffered more than Job. Job had everything - a good family, a good name and much wealth. He was also a Godly man, but that didn’t stop him from being under pressure. In Matthew 5:45, we read that God “‘…causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.’”

Tragedy struck and Job lost everything: his wife, his children, his friends, and his wealth. And what did he do? Job worshipped God and uttered these famous words, “‘Naked I come from my mother’s womb, and naked I will depart. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised’” (Job 1:20-21.)

The Book of Job tells us that under pressure, Job came before God, just as the Apostle Paul encourages us, saying, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” (Philippians 4:6.)

Jesus knew what it was to be under pressure, even greater pressure than we will ever know. He is the One who lives with God and offers to walk alongside us, not just at Christmas, not just at the end of a year, but each day of our lives. Whether in glee, or gloom, I trust and pray that you will know the companionship of Jesus Christ as you deal with the pressures in life. Follow the invitation of Jesus to repent of your sin and by faith ask Him to be your Saviour.

At the same time, let the words of Joshua help you in times of pressure, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go” (Joshua 1:9.)

If you are feeling under pressure, there are organisations and people that you can turn to for help. A friend, for example, Christians Against Poverty, Rural Support, the Samaritans, your bank, PCI’s Rural Chaplain - and not forgetting your minister.

Trevor Boyd is the minister of the congregations of Tobermore and Draperstown in the shadow of the Sperrin Mountains in County Londonderry. Married to Barbara, the father of three is a sheep breeder and previously sold animal health products across Northern Ireland.