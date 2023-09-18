Watch more videos on Shots!

Seasons of the Glens Fine Food Boutique is proud to produce Devil's Churn Campfire Salted Caramel Sauce in Ballycastle.

It is an artisan product made in small batches using salt that has been locally smoked and is obtained from the renowned North Coast Smokehouse, run by

Ruraidh Morrison. This component, which offers the sauce a perfect balance of depth, subtle smokiness, and salted sweetness, gives the sauce its distinctive name, “Campfire Salted.”

Seasons of the Glens' Devil's Churn Campfire Salted Caramel Sauce took home The Small Producer Award and Bronze in the preserves and sweet sauces category. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

Seasons of the Glens operates under the umbrella of Naturally North Coast and Glens CIC, an award winning social enterprise based in the Causeway Coast and Glens.

This product has previously earned recognition, winning the Gold Award at the 2022 Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards. And Two Gold Stars in the 2023 Great Taste Awards.

Seasons of the Glens' Eoin Mc Connell stated: 'We created The Devils Churn line of caramel sauces to meet a market need and help raise money for our artisan markets. Devil's Churn offers a variety of flavours of luxurious and irresistibly indulgent caramel sauce.

"Since Devil's Churn has only been available locally since 2021, the local response has been overwhelmingly positive, and all five of its flavours have won or been shortlisted for awards.”

Naturally North Coast and Glens spokesperson Shauna Mc Fall stated: "We named the product after the Devil's Churn Landmark in Ballycastle.

The name of the landmark is a perfect fit for our product. When you look inside the Devil's Churn, it resembles the bubbly, enraged process of making caramel sauce. Churn is a reference to the regional dairy products that are used to make the sauces.

"The landmark with history is an enigmatic component of the 18-19th century salt works at Ballycastle, it can be accessed by concrete stairs down into the centre of the rock, it is a hole in the rock which forms an underwater tunnel to the sea nearby, it is a truly strange site to see the power of the ocean as it floods and then empties the tunnel with a lot of force and noise.

“It's wonderful to have developed a high-caliber product that has won awards and also serves a social purpose, with all the proceeds going to support Naturally North Coast and Glens' delivery of our artisan markets in the Causeway Coast and Glens. Seasons of the Glens can be found at the majority of our local artisan markets, and you can buy the caramel sauce there, online, or from our stockists.”