Preston to take his pick of Beltex at Dungannon show and sale

Kenny Preston judging at the Great Yorkshire Show in July 2023. Pic: Beltex Club

With his Omagh-based Glenpark Flock now a decade old, Kenny is an expert in the Beltex breed, running fifty Beltex ewes alongside his commercial flock. He has had great success in the show and sale rings, breaking the Northern Ireland record for a ewe lamb with the sale of three-month-old Glenpark Gilly for 3900gns in 2021. Kenny’s own Glenpark Flock has been victorious in Dungannon, winning the Championship with a Beltex ram lamb at the Premier Sale in 2021. Among many other accolades including Champion Lambs at the RUAS Beef and Lamb Championships.

Mr Preston will be tapping out the Champion at Dungannon fresh from judging at Tullamore Show, and with 100 sheep entered he will have a job on his hands. Kenny was honoured to judge at the Great Yorkshire Show this summer, which is a fantastic achievement for the local breeder.

When commenting on what he is looking for in the ring he said, “I have seen great quality stock when judging this summer and I look forward to seeing a similar high standard on Monday. I will be watching for sheep that have the typical Beltex characteristics, great conformation and well-fleshed, lots of substance but with style too.”

The Dungannon Show and Export Sale is on Monday 28 August at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Showing starts at 10am and the sale starts at 12pm. Bidding will be available online via LSL