A good entry of stock at Dungannon on Wednedsay saw prices continue to improve with steers selling to £1960 for a 725kg Char (270.00).

Heifers cleared to £1970 for a 765kg Char (258.00); Fat Cows sold to £1390 720kg Char (193.00); Dropped Calves sold to £380 for a Her Bull and Heifer Calves to £360 Sim; Weanlings sold to £1100 for a 390kg Char Steer (280.00), While Heifers sold to £880 for a 355kg Char (249.00).

STEERS

Steers sold to a height of £1960 for a 725kg Char (270.00) presented by J Eakin, £1900 730kg Lim (260.00), £1860 715kg Lim (260.00); W Fleming £1910 685kg BB (279.00); P Loughran £1820 625kg Char (291.00), £1740 655kg Lim (266.00), £1670 590kg Char (283.00), £1650 595kg Char (277.00), £1630 575kg Lim (284.00), £1480 500kg Lim (296.00), £1470 545kg Lim (270.00); M Coyle £1760 675kg AA (261.00); K Cush £1700 605kg Lim (281.00), £1690 600kg Lim (282.00), £1620 610kg Sim (266.00), £1490 545kg Lim (273.00); W McCavish £1630 555kg Lim (294.00), £1470 490kg Lim (300.00), £1390 475kg Lim (293.00), £1300 475kg Lim (274.00), £1260 410kg Lim (307.00); Riverview Farms £1430 495kg Lim (289.00), £1250 400kg Lim (313.00); D Mullan £1230 440kg Daq (280.00); Mountview Farms £1160 410kg Char (283.00); E Conroy £1135 410kg Lim (277.00), £1100 395kg Char (279.00); D McDonald £970 345kg Char (281.00), £840 300kg Char (280.00).

HEIFERS

A good entry of quality Heifers saw a top price paid of £1970 for a 765kg Char (258.00) presented by J Donnelly, £1920 705kg Lim (272.00); G Boden £1960 685kg Char (286.00), £1770 640kg Char (277.00), £1750 625kg Char (280.00), £1740 590kg Char (295.00), £1740 615kg Char (283.00), £1650 580kg Char (285.00), £1640 605kg Char (271.00), £1640 605kg Lim (271.00); J & J Livestock £1950 750kg Char (260.00), £1700 590kg Char (288.00), £1620 580kg Lim (279.00), £1590 550kg Lim (289.00), £1550 570kg Char (272.00); O Cairns £1670 600kg Lim (278.00), £1560 560kg Lim (279.00); E Greenaway £1650 560kg Char (295.00), £1460 540kg Lim (270.00), £1430 530kg Lim (270.00); P O’Kane £1480 480kg Char (308.00), £1350 485kg Char (278.00), £1330 495kg Lim (269.00), £1280 450kg Lim (284.00); M Murray £1440 485kg Char (297.00); D Nelson £1430 520kg Lim (275.00); M Dyche £1390 495kg Lim (281.00); D & J Kane £1280 480kg Char (267.00); J Cooke £1270 475kg Char (267.00), £1150 390kg Char (295.00), £1120 425kg Char (264.00); W McCavish £1120 425kg Lim (264.00), £1090 380kg Lim (287.00), £1070 375kg Lim (285.00).

Fat Cows sold to £1390 for a 720kg Char (193.00) presented by B Hamill.

DROPPED CALVES

A large entry of Calves sold to a height of £380 for a Her Bull Calf presented by J McReynolds, £320 AA Bull; J & G Faulkner £345 BB Bull, £260 AA Bull; S Johnston £345 Daq Bull; E Lavery £320 BB Bull; D Young £305 BB Bull; T Mayne £300 BB Bull; J McLean £265 AA Bull; I Agnew £260 BB Bull; A McGovern £250 AA Bull; Fr Bulls sold from £35 to £90; Meanwhile Heifer Calves peaked at £360 Sim presented by P Johnston; S Johnston £330 Daq Hfr, £260 Daq Hfr; D Young £255 x 2 Sim Hfrs.

WEANLINGS