Priestley ewe clinches the RUAS supreme champions title at Balmoral

​Judge John Gibb from Aberdeenshire, Scotland was impressed with the stock presented to him at the opening day of Balmoral. His first major decision was to hand the first place rosette to Boveedy owners Stephen & Jordan Toye after their Crewelands Man of War ram triumphed in the aged ram class and the Bessiebell flock of Jack Smyth went on to claim second with his Landale Lugs ram.

Nicky Lowry of the Fourscore flock took first in the shearling ram class with Limestone Commando and Ian Donald of the Donbraid flock claimed third with Islandmoyle Amorak.

With a line up of over 20 strong ram lambs, the Limestone flock of Mark Priestley took the 1st prize rosette with a son of Castleisle Kingsman with the Ballynacannon flock of Dennis Taylor’s Lakeview Fury son taking second and Carony flock owners Lesley & Mervyn Liggett’s Mullinvale Ace son claiming third.

14-18yrs Young Handlers 1st Prize Anna Taylor

In the aged ewe line up it was Benrafton flock owners Alfred & Norman Robinson’s eye catching Cairness Diamond Geezer bred female who was handed the first place rosette whilst also going on to clinch the Overall Reserve Champion title. Jack Smyth’s Bessiebell V6 bred ewe took second and Campbell & Jason Watson’s Malinhead Jumping Jack bred ewe taking third.

The onlookers then got their first glimpse of the impressive Stockton Sniper son sired shearling ewe presented by Mark Priestley ahead of Co. Tyrone breeders Stephanie & William Tait taking second and Alfred & Norman Robinson’s Ballinatone Showstopper sired shearling ewe taking third.

Dennis Taylor shone in the ewe lamb category with his Lakeview Fury ewe lamb taking first spot, Alfred & Norman Robinson took second with their Ballynacannon Hakuna Matata sired ewe lamb and the Bannview flock of Campbell & Jason Watson taking third with a Garvan Cracker sired ewe lamb. Alfred & Norman Robinson continued their success coming out on top winning the group of three just ahead of Dennis Taylor and Stephanie & William Tait whilst Dennis Taylor took the winning rosette with a pair of lambs followed closely by William & Stephanie Tait and Jason & Campbell Watson.

In the final deliberations the Limestone flock claimed the Male Champion, Female Champion and the coveted RUAS Supreme Champion whilst also going on to be awarded the Champion Short Wool ribbons followed by the Reserve Interbreed Champion of the show. Norman Robinson took the Reserve Female Champion & Overall Reserve Champion with Dennis Taylor taking Reserve Male Champion.

Winning Group of 3 from Alfred and Norman Robinson

Young handlers: 8-13 years

1st Lara Taylor 2 nd Aimee Liggett 3 rd Noah Taylor 4 th Harry Hunter 5 th Oliver Hunter

14-18 years: 1st Anna Taylor, 2nd Neale Fleming, 3rd Daniel Bryan, 4th Martin Og Brown

Branch Championships take place on 10th June at Armagh Show.

2nd Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Male Champion from Dennis Taylor

8-13yrs Young Handlers1st Prize Lara Taylor.

1st Prize Pairs from Dennis Taylor.

1st Prize Ram Lamb & Male Champion from Mark Priestley.

1st Prize Shearling Ewe, Female Champion, RUAS Supreme Champion & Reserve Interbreed Champion from Mark Priestley

1st Prize Ewe Lamb from Dennis Taylor