Priestley tops the class at Armagh for the fourth year in a row

This Benedyglen McNally bred ram lamb from Mark Priestley edged out the Ballynacannon flock owner Dennis Taylor’s Limestone Springbok sired shearling ewe under atrocious weather conditions.

Competition in the Northern Ireland Championships was intense with Judge Richard Wilson of the Shannagh Flock, Co. Donegal handing the first placed rosette in the aged ewe class to the Ballynacannon flock of Denis Taylor which also took the Reserve Female Champion followed closely by Keith & Sharon Johnston of the Rossbrook Flock and Campbell & Jason Watson of the Bannview flock respectively.

Dennis Taylor topped the table in the shearling ewe class and going on to take the Female Champion & Reserve Overall title, Rossbrook flock owners Sharon & Keith Johnston took the second & third prized rosettes in a strong line up of over 30 shearling ewes.

The Bannview flock of Campbell & Jason Watson took first in the aged ram class and Philip Kennedy of the Cavanagrove took first in the shearling ram class with Campbell & Jason Watson second.

Mark Priestley took the red rosette in the ewe lamb class with Lesley Liggett taking second & Keith & Sharon Johnston taking third prize.

Mark Priestley’s outstanding Benedyglen McNally bred ram lamb clinched first in the ram lamb class and also going on to take the Male Champion & Overall Champion title with Dennis Taylor second and taking Reserve Male Champion with the Craigdoo flock of Patrick Grant third in a very powerful line up of over 25 ram lambs.

Mark Priestley took the pair of lambs award with Campbell & Jason Watson second and Dennis Taylor third.

The Rossbrook flock went on to take the group of 3 award edging out Dennis Taylor & Campbell and Jason Watson.

But in the final deliberations Dennis Taylor had to settle for second best as Co. Down breeder Mark Priestley scooped the top prize on offer for the fourth year in succession. Mark also went on to take Reserve Interbreed Champion of the show.

Meanwhile, in the Young Handlers competition Lewis Kennedy won the U9 age group in the Young Handlers Competition and Lara Taylor took the Winning Rosette in the 10-14 years group.

Many thanks to Britmilk for sponsoring the Young Handlers competition, members appreciate your continued support.

A word of thanks to the Judge Richard Wilson who judged very efficiently throughout the extreme wet weather conditions and many thanks to Alfie Shaw Agriimages or the super photos.

A special word of thanks to the organisers of Armagh County Show and to Chairman Ben Lamb for all the effort in organising such a large scale show. Hopefully next year the weather will be a little kinder!

Results

Aged Ewe: 1st Dennis Taylor; 2nd Keith & Sharon Johnston; 3rd Campbell & Jason Watson; 4th David Duncan; 5th Stephen Toye; 6th Enda McAleer

Shearling Ewe: 1st Dennis Taylor; 2nd Keith & Sharon Johnston; 3rd Keith & Sharon Johnston; 4th Mark Priestley; 5th Lesley Liggett; 6th Martin & Eoin Butler

Aged Ram: 1st Campbell & Jason Watson

Shearling Ram: 1st Philip Kennedy; 2nd Campbell & Jason Watson

Ewe Lamb: 1st Mark Priestley; 2nd Lesley Liggett; 3rd Keith & Sharon Johnston; 4th David Duncan; 5th Campbell & Jason Watson; 6th Campbell & Jason Watson

Ram Lamb: 1st Mark Priestley; 2nd Dennis Taylor; 3rd Patrick Grant; 4th Campbell & Jason Watson; 5th Mark Priestley; 6th David Ford

Pair of Lambs: 1st Mark Priestley; 2nd Campbell & Jason Watson; 3rd Dennis Taylor; 4th Keith & Sharon Johnston

Group of 3: 1st Keith & Sharon Johnston; 2nd Dennis Taylor; 3rd Campbell & Jason Watson; 4th Stephen & Jordan Toye

Male Champion - Mark Priestley

Reserve Male Champion – Dennis Taylor

Female Champion – Dennis Taylor

Reserve Female Champion – Dennis Taylor

Overall Champion – Mark Priestley – Ram Lamb

Reserve Champion – Dennis Taylor – Shearling Ewe

Young Handlers

U9: 1st Lewis Kennedy

2nd Archie Watson

3rd Jack Watson

10-14 years: 1st Lara Taylor; 2nd Noah Taylor; 3rd Caolan McNally

1st Prize Shearling Ewe, Female Champion & Reserve Overall Champion from Dennis Taylor

Overall Champion from Mark Priestley & Reserve Champion from Dennis Taylor pictured with Judge Richard Wilson, Donegal

1st Prize Ram Lamb, Male Champion & Supreme Champion from Mark Priestley