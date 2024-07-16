Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WITH silage season well underway and schools off for the summer break the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has renewed calls for farm safety to be prioritised at all times.

“Over recent days Northern Ireland has seen a return of more settled weather and with children enjoying a summer break from the classroom, it is now more timely than ever to turn our focus to safety on the farm,” said LMC chief executive, Colin Smith.

When weather permits the focus on farms will largely revolve around land work with agricultural machinery, with Colin adding: “Children are naturally inquisitive and keen to help out, but it is important to make the distinction between the safety of our homes and gardens when compared to the farmyard which is a workplace.

“While we are keen to educate the next generation about agriculture, there is too a clear need to protect the health and safety of children and farm workers. With dangers present I would encourage all those working or present in farmyards to stop and think SAFE before conducting any job. If children are in the farmyard risk assess their presence too. Farmyards are largely characterised by livestock and agricultural machinery, talk to children and educate them about these and the potential dangers they present. We must work collectively to ensure children of all ages understand that the farmyard is not a playground. Proactively thinking SAFE will help prevent accidents and injury.”

LMC chief executive, Colin Smith. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Enhancing farm safety-related practices has been an important part of LMC’s work for many years. Colin explained that recent reviews of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBLFQAS) have served to put a number of key safety-related practises at the very heart of the management standards expected of local cattle and sheep farmers. Additionally, as an affiliate member of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) LMC engages with industry partners to actively promote safe working practices on an ongoing basis.

Concluding Colin noted: “As we move into the summer months I would call on all to take proactive steps to ensure that the farmyard is a safe working environment. By taking a few extra moments to assess tasks you can avoid the potential for occurrence of accidents and injuries.”