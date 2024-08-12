On the evening, local CAFRE Advisers discussed key performance targets at the rearing, growing and finishing stages for beef cattle to achieve a younger slaughter age. These targets prominently focused on the importance of grassland management, the use of clover in grazing swards, suckler cow fertility and genetic selection to maximise farm margins and reduce carbon emissions.

Commenting on the event, Michael said: “Our key aim on the farm is to maximise growth and utilisation of grass achieved through the adoption of good management techniques and using the latest technology available.”

Michael is committed to incorporating clover into grass swards to lessen the farm's carbon footprint. He believes that reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers can significantly decrease carbon output after a farm carbon audit highlighted fertiliser use as a major contributor. When managed carefully, clover can fix an average of 150 kg of nitrogen (N) per hectare per year.

Under the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS), Michael's farm underwent testing, and he successfully completed the subsequent SNHS online training on the CAFRE website. This has enabled a more strategic approach to fertiliser use on the farm. The focus from the soil test results is on enhancing soil pH, phosphorus (P), and potassium (K) indexes to create optimal conditions for clover growth and maximize the efficiency of N, P, and K fertilisers. Michael noted: "As a result, nitrogen fertiliser application per hectare has been reduced by more than half."

Benefits associated with clover-based pastures include the potential to enhance animal feed intake, liveweight gains, and fill the gap in grass growth during the middle of the season. Michael emphasised the significance of managing clover, particularly during the winter. He suggested that grazing fields closely in late autumn allows light to reach the clover, promoting growth. Adequate light penetrating to the base of the pasture directly impacts the survival of stolons over the winter. The more stolons that survive, the greater the clover content in the pasture and nitrogen fixation in the subsequent growing season.

During the evening, the importance of effective grassland management in achieving weight performance targets was highlighted, with equal emphasis placed on the significance of animal health. The CAFRE Advisers stressed that while providing high-quality grass and silage is crucial for cattle, maintaining their health is paramount for meeting targets. Michael, who regularly weighs the cattle to track their growth rates, mentioned that this practice not only assesses grassland management performance but also identifies underlying issues like parasite burdens and other health concerns.

Stressing the importance of proactive health measures, Michael underlined the need for a well-defined health plan. Regular monitoring for parasites and a comprehensive vaccination programme, including one for pneumonia, have been implemented for the entire herd. It has been several years since the last pneumonia treatment was required, underscoring the success of the preventative approach to animal health.

Suckler cow fertility is another key area on the farm. The farm currently has a calving interval of 367 days for 2024 with a tight calving pattern resulting in 67% of calves being born within a 4 ½ week period. Michael commented that “replacements are picked on performance and history, if the mother and grandmother are still in the herd then the calf should speak for itself.” Artificial insemination from elite feed efficiency genetics alongside synchronisation programmes are predominantly used on farm with a bull used to sweep up any repeats.

CAFRE staff would like to express their gratitude to Michael for hosting the farm walk and thank all those who attended the technical on-farm based events in recent weeks.

If you missed attending our Profit from Pasture events and would like more information, contact your local CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser through your DAERA Direct office or visit: www.cafre.ac.uk for further information.

1 . Photo 2_Caption_Michael Griffith discussing suckler cow fertility and management with the group.jpg Michael Griffith discussing suckler cow fertility and management with the group. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Photo 1_Caption_Typical batch of Angus suckler cows and calves on the farm of Michael Griffith.JPG Typical batch of Angus suckler cows and calves on the farm of Michael Griffith. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Photo 3_Caption_Angus yearlings grazing clover based swards on the farm of Michael Griffith.JPG Angus yearlings grazing clover-based swards on the farm of Michael Griffith. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Photo 1_Caption_Typical batch of Angus suckler cows and calves on the farm of Michael Griffith.JPG Typical batch of Angus suckler cows and calves on the farm of Michael Griffith. Photo: freelance Photo Sales