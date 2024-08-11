Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers are hoping the packed schedule for the new one-day event on September 7th at the Sheddings, Glenarm, will help showcase the future of agriculture here.

They are encouraging farmers, horticulturalists, and food producers across Ireland to learn more about what they believe will be sustainable and viable opportunities for their business in a relaxed and enjoyable day out.

With more than 25 sessions and events throughout the day, expert speakers, international and local, will provide practical advice, hands-on examples, one to one consultations, demos and discussions. Topics include understanding how soil functions, testing and monitoring, mixed enterprise, grazing management, dairy, arable, horticulture, agroforestry, native breeds, ecosystem processes, fibres of the future, food systems change, dung beetles and weatherproof farming to name just a few. The core message of the day is the importance and value of soil health.

In- field attractions include a soil pit, soil health tent, plant variety displays, agroforestry consultations and wildlife safaris, as well as trade stands, live entertainment, an evening bar and camping.

Claire Saunders and Bronagh O'Kane

Fields Good hopes to answer some of the challenges around regenerative methods raised by the sector including productivity and profitability, local practice, and handing land in better condition on to future generations.

Over 40 speakers include rancher, You Tuber and grazing expert, Greg Judy, Kyle Richardville and Stuart Johnson from Gabe Brown’s Understanding Ag, Nikki Yoxall from Pasture for Life, Tom Fairfax “on farm microscopy” expert, Helen Keys, Entrepreneur in Residence at Queen’s University, Bruce Thompson, Dairy farmer and dung beetle expert, Beth Bell, Co-founder, Carrick Greengrocers, Norman Dunne, arable farmer and FFN Ambassador, William Chestnutt, Dairy farmer, Shay O’ Neill, Beef, Lamb & Pork farmer, and direct seller, Peter Kennedy of M and S, Fergal Smith of holistically managed Moy Hill Farm, Jonny Blair, beef suckler farmer and Bronagh O’Kane, award winning Soil Farmer of the year and vermicast practitioner.

Fields Good Director Claire Saunders said: “With the high quality of speakers now announced for Fields Good, farmers and food producers can be assured of a really exciting and value-for-money day out. With our focus on grazing livestock and smaller acreages, we need a tailored and practical event that recognises our particular climate and practices. Fields Good can now provide the local context with international expertise for the industry here.”

Agricultural advisor Bronagh, who farms in Co. Tyrone, said: “We wanted to make this event a celebration for farmers and producers by farmers and producers. Through our programme of speakers, panel discussions, demonstrations and networking, farmers can learn about increasing profitability by improving soil, plant and livestock health. They can also find out how to understand and monitor soils themselves, how to reduce reliance on expensive inputs and how to increase their farms’ resilience as the climate changes, whilst having a good time out!.”

Bronagh and Claire are hoping the day will appeal to farmers and producers who are keen to gain a deeper understanding of how their soil functions as well as those already fully committed to a regenerative approach. They also want to attract food businesses, environmental organisations and politicians, with agriculture and environment minister Andrew Muir among the decision-makers who has already received an invitation.

As well as the scheduled programme, Fields Good will offer the chance to enjoy networking in a relaxed setting, with opportunities to learn from each other about how agriculture dealing with so much uncertainty, and how to stay ahead of the curve.

Fields Good is taking place with the support of the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation following a bid by a consortium of farming and environmental organisations in Northern Ireland, with generous additional assistance from Lifes2good Foundation, and The Aurora Trust.