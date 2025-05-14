£10m farming estate comes onto the market

Cowsland Farm.

A £10m farming estate totalling 878 acres has come to the market.

The estate, comprising Cowsland Farm in Retford, Nottinghamshire, and Lea Marsh Farm in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, consists of commercial, residential and agricultural assets.

The farms are situated in two blocks, the first located just outside South Leverton, Retford in Nottinghamshire along with a second holding of predominately grassland to the south of Gainsborough, Lincolnshire (abutting the River Trent).

Cowsland Farm and Lea Marsh Farm have been carefully managed by the Vendor for decades and in recent years have been farmed by local operators under a range of tenures.

The holdings have always been professionally farmed and maintained with care. The property is for sale as a whole or in four Lots.

Lot 1: Cowsland Farmhouse and farm buildings 12.52 acres (5.47 hectares) consists of a large residential farmhouse, which was once the Vendor's family home, but is now let to a tenant.

The buildings at Cowsland Farm were originally working farm buildings but were repurposed when the Vendor started a commercial feed operation. The pet and animal food business was sold some years ago and is now occupied by Cranswick Pet Products on a commercial lease.

Lot 2: Cowsland farmland 289.07 acres (116.98 hectares). The farmland includes an attractive block of commercial farmland, with a large block around the farm buildings with smaller parcels located between Retford and South Leverton, making it a convenient and accessible location.

The farmland is set across a number of well-sized fields suitable for modern machinery. Typical cropping of the arable land includes a rotation of winter wheats, forage maize, peas, spring barley and oil seed rape.

Lot 3: Forwood Farmland 92.53 acres (37.45 hectares) is a separate block situated a short distance away, adjacent to Treswell Wood. This adds diversity to the land holdings and offers additional opportunities for agricultural or environmental uses.

Lot 4: Lea Marsh Farm 484.27 acres (195.98 hectares) is a single block of land lying adjacent to the River Trent, predominately pasture with one arable field, providing a picturesque and potentially valuable location for enhancing the environmental uses.

This sale offers an excellent opportunity for investors interested in acquiring a mixed portfolio agricultural, commercial and residential properties that provides a valuable income across multiple assets.

The holding provides amenity, sporting and environmental benefits, making it a versatile and appealing investment.

In all 878.39 acres (355.88 hectares)

Guide price for the whole £9.9m

James Wood, Partner and Head of Rural Agency at Bidwells, comments: “Cowsland Farm and Lea Marsh Farm offers a buyer the opportunity to acquire a mixed portfolio of high yielding and well-presented assets. The farm has been put together, and managed, with meticulous care and attention over decades of ownership. This is an exciting opportunity for either farmers or investors looking to acquire a block of commercial farmland alongside high yielding commercial buildings and a handsome farmhouse.”

