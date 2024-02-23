£11,000 raised for Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) by North-East sister companies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money has been raised over the last 12 months by the two companies through a series of fundraising events, including a spin the wheel game at agricultural and country shows, bake sales, staff raffles and selling jam made by one of the nutritionists, Steven Eddie, which proved very popular. This beat their original target of raising £10,000 to mark the charity’s 10th year anniversary.

Ryan Daly, operations manager of East Coast Viners Animal Nutrition, said: “With so many of our team and customers living and working in rural areas, we know the critical importance of this service. A few in our team have seen the benefits first-hand of the amazing work they do, and as an organisation that we have huge admiration for, we chose it as our 2023 charity as it marked its 10 years. I want to say a big thank you to our staff and to all of our customers who have given so generously in time and money, to rally together to support the future work of this vital emergency service in rural Scotland.”

An integral part of Scotland’s frontline emergency response network, SCAA’s helicopters and highly skilled medical teams provide rapid medical assistance, often in challenging and remote conditions. Covering an area of more than 30,000 square miles from bases at Aberdeen and Perth, SCAA's ability to reach Scotland’s most isolated and rural areas can save critical minutes in serious medical situations and provides vital emergency pre-hospital care.

East Coast Viners’ donation will support their ability to fly rapid emergency doctor and paramedic-led teams to those most in need, saving and improving lives across the country’s mainland and its many islands, said Kate Loades of SCAA: “As Scotland’s only charity-funded air ambulance service, SCAA relies entirely on the generosity of the people and businesses of Scotland. We are very grateful to the team at East Coast Viners for choosing to support SCAA with this generous donation.

“This donation will help to fund vital life-saving missions carried out across Scotland by our highly skilled paramedics and pilots. Our crews respond to time-critical medical emergencies and accidents all over the country, taking pre-hospital care to a patient at the scene before transferring them to the most appropriate hospital for their needs.