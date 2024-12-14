£15,000 raised for ICU and BURNS Units RVH
After three weeks of round the clock critical care in ICU and spending a further two weeks in the Burns Unit, Michael Casement and his family set to raise money to say thank you, not only for the care and support they received but also the 2,000 other families that the unit looks after every year. The money is to be split between Revive - RVH Intensive Care Unit & RVH Burns Unit.
ICU Lead Nurse Rhoda McFarland expressed their gratitude for this amazing amount explaining the RICU - REVIVE charity plays a pivotal role and the money will help provide new and improved facilities for patients, relatives and staff.
Two nurses of ICU unit Kerrie and Veronica, who provided Michael’s care explained how ‘Revive’ helps provide additional training for staff and has also co-funds important research in the field of Intensive Care Medicine.
Many thanks to everyone who sold and bought tickets and gave donations. Special thanks to the Murphy family of Saintfield Livestock Mart for hosting the raffle and also to William McElroy and Alex Woods for their professional photography services.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.