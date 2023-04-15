The Gilliland family from Co. Down were welcomed to the charity base in Lisburn to hand over money raised through donations in lieu of flowers, in memory of their beloved partner, dad, son and brother, Lee Gilliland.

Lee was a well-known farmer within the local community, described as hard-working, kind and very much cherished by his family. On 10th September 2022, Lee was working on the farm, when he suffered from a tragic fall. Air Ambulance NI attended to Lee, but the father-of-two sadly passed away.

Lee’s partner Shirley, his children Zoe and Samuel, along with his parents William and Eileen and his siblings Graeme, Colin and Lynne, wanted to attend the base to personally hand over the generous donation in his loving memory.

Pictured is Lee Gilliland’s family (left to right), Colin, Shirley, Zoe, Eileen, Graeme, William & Lynne presenting a cheque for £5,100 at the Air Ambulance NI base in Lisburn.

Amy Henshaw, Regional Fundraising Coordinator for the charity, said: ‘Welcoming the Gilliland family to our base was a pleasure. It wasn’t easy for Lee’s family to come and visit, but we appreciate their strength and courage at this very difficult time.

"This amazing donation, raised in Lee’s memory is extremely appreciated, and will go on to helping the next patient. It was a privilege to hear about Lee and his life, how respected he was within the farming community and wish his family every strength in their grief.”

