£60,000 worth of jewellery stolen in Co Antrim break-in
Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a jewellery store in Ballyclare town centre on Tuesday 23rd January.
Detective Sergeant Marks said: “It was reported that sometime between midnight and 6am, entry was gained to the premises on Main Street via the front shutter.
“A quantity of jewellery, with an estimated value of £60,000, was taken, along with a sum of cash and other items.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist us. Were you in the area and saw anything? Do you have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage?
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 502 23/01/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/