£900,000 plus price tag for prime 55 acre arable farm

An excellent 55 ½ acre prime arable farm has just gone on the market with a price tag of over £900,000

By Ruth Rodgers
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 2:59pm

Viewing of the property at Moneymore, outside Magherafelt has been highly recommended as seldom does land of this quality be offered for sale.

The Carmean Road property has no planning permission, however it is laid out in large fields enjoying good road frontage with an old stone barn thereon.

The lands located mid way between Moneymore and Magherafelt are noted for their high productivity enjoy good road frontage on the Carmean Road with internal hard core lane ways for ease of access to the well maintained lands which are mainly fenced for sheep.

Carmean Road, Moneymore

Details of the fields are as follows

Field No. Area (ha) 5 4.07; 6 2.01; 7 0.38; 8 6.60; 9 4.16; 10 2.89; 11 2.30.

For more details call Allens Estate Agents Auctioneers and Land Agents +44 28 8676 2233

