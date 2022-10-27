£900,000 plus price tag for prime 55 acre arable farm
An excellent 55 ½ acre prime arable farm has just gone on the market with a price tag of over £900,000
Viewing of the property at Moneymore, outside Magherafelt has been highly recommended as seldom does land of this quality be offered for sale.
The Carmean Road property has no planning permission, however it is laid out in large fields enjoying good road frontage with an old stone barn thereon.
The lands located mid way between Moneymore and Magherafelt are noted for their high productivity enjoy good road frontage on the Carmean Road with internal hard core lane ways for ease of access to the well maintained lands which are mainly fenced for sheep.
Details of the fields are as follows
Field No. Area (ha) 5 4.07; 6 2.01; 7 0.38; 8 6.60; 9 4.16; 10 2.89; 11 2.30.
For more details call Allens Estate Agents Auctioneers and Land Agents +44 28 8676 2233
