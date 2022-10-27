Viewing of the property at Moneymore, outside Magherafelt has been highly recommended as seldom does land of this quality be offered for sale.

The Carmean Road property has no planning permission, however it is laid out in large fields enjoying good road frontage with an old stone barn thereon.

The lands located mid way between Moneymore and Magherafelt are noted for their high productivity enjoy good road frontage on the Carmean Road with internal hard core lane ways for ease of access to the well maintained lands which are mainly fenced for sheep.

Carmean Road, Moneymore

Details of the fields are as follows

Field No. Area (ha) 5 4.07; 6 2.01; 7 0.38; 8 6.60; 9 4.16; 10 2.89; 11 2.30.

For more details call Allens Estate Agents Auctioneers and Land Agents +44 28 8676 2233

