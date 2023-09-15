PSNI seek man unlawfully at large
30 year-old Ray Lee, was charged by police in May 2021 in relation to numerous fraud offences and is currently on remand pending crown court trial.
Lee is believed to be the lead member of an organised crime gang involved in targeting the elderly and vulnerable in a series of frauds in which he purported to be a police officer in order to convince the victims to hand over cash and jewellery.
Over 40 victims reported losses to police to the value of over £200,000. He is described as being approximately 5’9” tall, is of slim build and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Officers would ask Lee, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.
A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.