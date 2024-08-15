Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has called for better messaging from government departments and local councils about the current risks of blue-green algae.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council last week put up a message that the algae had reached the Cloonavin area of the Bann, near the main council offices. Ms Sugden said, however, that constituents were unsure of the safety of bringing pets and children to the beaches on the north coast.

“We have seen the steady spread of the blue-green algae from Lough Neagh down the Bann and in other parts of Northern Ireland unconnected to Lough Neagh,” said the independent MLA.

“The Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs has been very vocal about the plan for the lough, but while action is indeed needed and welcome, people need to know the current state of the waterways where they go to walk their dogs or bring their families.

Claire Sugden

“My office has been contacted by people who are concerned about where they can and can’t go. Many are simply avoiding the beaches altogether.

“The tests that have been done in and around the lough have shown there are some nasty diseases contained in the algae. More needs to be done and the messaging from DAERA, councils and the Environment Agency need to be more regular and sent out widely to inform the public.”