Public urged to act safely and responsibly to reduce wildfire risk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The public are being urged to act responsibly when enjoying the countryside during this week’s good weather and over the coming months to reduce the risk of further wildfires.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Health and Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Ministers have met and personally thanked Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) firefighters, regional control room personnel and support employees involved in fighting the recent wildfires.

Mike Nesbitt and Andrew Muir visited both NIFRS headquarters in Lisburn and attended a drill night at Ballynahinch Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “It has been a privilege to have the opportunity to meet the NIFRS personnel and firefighters that were involved in tackling the recent gorse and wildfires which ravaged large areas in recent weeks, severely impacting our communities and natural environment.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir thanked firefighters and NIFRS support personnel involved in the response to recent wildfires.

“My thoughts have been with those who were evacuated from their homes, and whose lives and livelihoods were put at risk following these events. But foremost also in my mind has been the frontline emergency services fighting to bring these fires under control.

“Their tremendous work was a testament to the resilience, bravery and dedication of our emergency services. The scale of the challenges faced by the crews and partners, in the face of extremely dangerous conditions, served as a reminder of their unwavering commitment to public safety. I wish to express my sincere gratitude for all their efforts.

“I would ask anyone looking to enjoy the countryside over this current period of good weather and during the coming months to do so responsibly and to be vigilant to the risks of wildfires.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said: “I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to thank firefighters in person for their tireless work alongside all other first responders in responding to these fires. The scale of the destruction wreaked upon our countryside was heartbreaking to see.

“These fires caused a devastating impact on wildlife, flora and fauna, risked livestock and impacted both local residents and businesses. That damage however was undoubtedly greatly reduced by the preparedness of all agencies involved with great expertise and courage displayed. DAERA was able to support the efforts with the NIEA on site and specialist All-Terrain Vehicles with portable pumps deployed.

“As we face into the months ahead I would once again appeal to everyone using the countryside we all cherish to exercise care and play their part in reducing the burden on our emergency services. We all have a responsibility to prevent a recurrence of these devastating fires.”

Between 3 April and 13 April, NIFRS received 2,762 fire calls to their Regional Control Centre and mobilised to 1,499 of these, with 390 of them relating to gorse and wildfire incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fires occurred concurrently and over a large area, including wildfires reported at Bloody Bridge in Newcastle, Silent Valley near Kilkeel, Sawel Mountain near Newtownstewart and in Dervock in County Antrim, with a major incident declared in the Mourne Mountains. A significant number were believed to have been started deliberately, with hundreds of firefighters and other emergency personnel involved in the response.

During the visit, the Ministers met staff from the regional control room, support employees as well as firefighters directly involved in the wildfire response. They met Ballynahinch On-Call firefighters, one of several NIFRS On Call stations in the Newry, Mourne & Down council area who were critical to NIFRS response over the wildfire period.

Aidan Jennings, NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, said: “I would like to express my gratitude to Minister Nesbitt and Minister Muir for their support and recognising the tremendous efforts of our Fire & Rescue Service during the recent wildfires.

“Our firefighters worked tirelessly under very challenging and exhausting conditions to bring the fires under control. Behind the scenes our control room operators and many support employees ensured that our response was swift, coordinated and effective. Their commitment in such difficult circumstances was exceptional and I am extremely proud of the dedication of our people.

“As we anticipate more good weather in the days ahead, I would urge the public to act safely when enjoying the countryside to help reduce the risk of wildfires.”