Blaney Group’s Quad-X and Blaney Agri, based in Ahoghill, Co Antrim, have built a reputation for delivering innovative, high-quality attachments for various types of vehicles.

Quad-X specialises in attachments for ATVs and UTVs, while Blaney Agri focuses on tractor attachments. What truly sets these companies apart is their unwavering commitment to listening to their customers and using that feedback to drive continuous improvement and innovation.

Sean Blaney, Founder and Chief Engineer of the Blaney Group, emphasises that customer feedback is the cornerstone of their innovation process. "Listening to our customers is at the heart of everything we do. Their insights and experiences are invaluable, guiding us in developing products that truly meet their needs and exceed their expectations," said Blaney.

This customer-centric approach was prominently showcased at the recent Balmoral Show, which was a huge success for both Quad-X and Blaney Agri. The event provided an excellent platform to strengthen relationships with existing customers and engage with new ones. The Blaney Group stand was a hub of activity, with a large number of customers and industry professionals visiting to explore the extensive range of products. The positive feedback and substantial number of orders placed during the show were a testament to the quality and innovation that Quad-X and Blaney Agri bring to the market.

Quad-X’s Wipeout 2 weed wiper

Innovation Driven by Customer Feedback

One of the standout products developed in response to customer needs is the Quad-X liquid fertiliser application system. This system provides a highly efficient alternative to traditional granular fertilisers, delivering essential nutrients to plants, grass, and crops with ease. The larger towed tanks and wider application booms for ATVs were designed based on customer feedback, addressing the need for faster application with fewer refills.

Quad-X’s Wipeout 2 weed wiper is another prime example of innovation driven by customer input. This second-generation technology offers up to 97% chemical savings compared to boom spraying and can achieve a 100% kill rate in one pass. Customers particularly appreciate its ability to apply herbicides even on windy days, ensuring optimal results regardless of weather conditions.

Revolutionising the Industry

Blaney Agri's Forager X10 unique self-loading round bale feeder.

Blaney Group is not only committed to innovation but is also revolutionising the industry with their customer-centric approach. By continuously expanding their product range and incorporating customer feedback into their designs, Quad-X and Blaney Agri are leading the way in the agricultural machinery market.

The company's commitment to listening to its customers doesn’t stop at existing products. Quad-X and Blaney Agri are continually expanding their product range to meet evolving customer needs. The introduction of the ATV Strimit, for instance, was a direct response to customer requests for a solution to keep awkward, overgrown areas tidy. Designed to fit any ATV, the Strimit allows users to maintain these areas from the comfort of their seat, reducing the physical strain typically associated with such tasks.

Similarly, the Forager X10, a unique self-loading round bale feeder from Blaney Agri, was developed to take the hassle out of feeding silage to livestock. This innovative solution allows farmers to feed the optimum amount of fresh silage to livestock daily without back-breaking labour, directly addressing the needs expressed by the farming community.

Building Strong Customer Relationships

Blaney Group’s success is not just about the products they create but also about the relationships they build with their customers. Engaging with customers, gathering feedback, and discussing future development ideas are integral to their process. This ongoing dialogue ensures that the products not only meet but anticipate the needs of the market.

"We are committed to continuously improving and expanding our product range to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Blaney. This dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation has positioned Quad-X and Blaney Agri as leaders in the industry.

Watch This Space

As Blaney Group looks ahead, the company is excited to continue its journey of innovation and expansion. Watch this space as Blaney Group expands further this year, bringing even more revolutionary products to the market.

For those interested in learning more about Quad-X and Blaney Agri’s innovative products, they can explore the comprehensive range online at www.quad-x.com and www.blaneyagri.com. For more information or to request a brochure or DVD, customers can call 028 2587 2800 (from ROI 048 2587 2800). Stay updated with the latest innovations by following Quad-X and Blaney Agri on Instagram and Facebook at @quadxmachinery and @blaneyagri.