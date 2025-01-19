Quality there for all to see at Bluefaced Leicester female sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was a slight reduction in the number of females entered for sale this year at Ballymena, but the quality was there for all to see, with a tremendous show of sheep forward for the annual show and sale of registered Bluefaced Leicester females.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With breeders making the journey from all corners of North and South of Ireland and with bidding available on MartEye, the opportunity was there for breeders across the water to bid for new bloodlines to join flocks in the UK.

Taking on the judging duties this year was Kieran McGrath, Caoramor, who made the journey across the border from his home in Co Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First to take their turn in the judging ring were the older ewes, a good strong class to start with, the prized red ticket in this class going to Ian Montgomery, Mistyburn.

The Champion – from Mr Jimmy Mills, Ballytober – sold for 3,800gns

This was for homebred ewe 4691/P022 sired by Yore House Maverick, 790/M001 out of homebred ewe 4691/K016. She was scanned carrying twins to Carry House Ronaldo, she was later sold for 1,600gns.

​

Taking on the judging duties this year was Kieran McGrath, Caoramor, who made the journey from his home in Co Donegal.

​

Top Price from Mr Martin Kelly, Freehall – sold for 6,500gns

Next out were the gimmers, again another strong line up. Taking the first prize in this class was Dominic McCrystal, Drummuck with an eye catching homebred gimmer 4367/S041 sired by Temain 4342/R024 out of a homebred ewe Drummuck 4367/P045.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been served on the 6th November by Cottage 3331/S002, Tom Staunton, Mask View took this one home with him to County Mayo for 1,600gns.

The last class out for judging was the Ewe Hoggs. This brought out another tremendous strong class for Judge Kieran McGrath to cast his expert eye over and it was this class where he found his overall champion.

Taking the top honours was the first prize ewe hogg from Jimmy & Jason Mills, Ballytober with their homebred hogg Ballytober 4469/T019. She was sired by Cottage 3331/S002 out of homebred ewe 4469/P014. This ewe hogg caught the eye of the judge as soon as she entered the ring oozing quality and style.

Top Price from Mr Martin Kelly, Freehall – sold for 6,500gns

She was later cashed for 3,800gns to join the Rockford flock in Banbridge of Messrs Nisbet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reserve overall champion also came from the ewe hogg class. This was the second prize hogg, a homebred hogg from Declan McKillop, Giants Causeway 4456/T070, sired by Shitlington 2857/S012 out of home bred dam 4456/S044. This one caught the eye of Southern Ireland Breeder Mrs D Clinton, Rockview who took her home to County Monaghan for 2,000gns.

Top price on the day and a new centre record for a Bluefaced Leicester female was the first offering in the ring from Martin Kelly, Freehall. This was for his eye catching homebred gimmer 4612/S021 sired by Temain 4342/R031 and out of a Temain ewe 4342/N072. She has been served by 3790/T007 Knockstacken.

As she entered the sale ring the bidding started steady at first with the gavel finally dropping for the record price of 6,500gns with her heading to join the Slievegallion Blues flock of Declan & Brendan McElhennon based in Magherafelt.

The Champion – from Mr Jimmy Mills, Ballytober – sold for 3,800gns

With a clearance of 86 per cent, members went home delighted with their days trading.

Average

38 sold – 1330.46

​

Taking the top honours was the first prize ewe hogg from Jimmy & Jason Mills, Ballytober with their homebred hogg Ballytober 4469/T019.