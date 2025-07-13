Quarry and Recycling Solutions Ltd join the UFU

Quarry and Recycling Solutions Ltd (QRS) has joined the UFU

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is pleased to welcome Quarry and Recycling Solutions Ltd (QRS) as the newest addition to its growing network of corporate members.

​Based in Northern Ireland, QRS specialises in sustainable and innovative solutions for the quarrying and recycling industries. Their expertise and commitment to environmental responsibility make them a valuable partner for the agricultural community, where effective land management and sustainability are key priorities. The company is enthusiastic about collaborating with farmers and rural businesses to provide efficient services that help protect the land for future generations.

Commenting QRS business development executive Shannon McCaul said: “We are excited to collaborate, share expertise and contribute to the success of the agricultural community. By partnering with the UFU, we look forward to strengthening our support for the critical agri sectors. Here’s to a productive and sustainable future together.”

UFU corporate membership sales executive Craig Scott said: “I’m delighted to add QRS to our corporate membership. They bring a fantastic range of equipment which can be of great benefit to our members, and I wish them every success through their involvement in the Union.”