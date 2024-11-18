Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading agri-food expert Dr Clive Black is among six figures recognised with Queen’s Honorary Doctorates.

The Honorary Graduation ceremony bookends the 2024 Global Innovation Summit, which Queen’s hosted in partnership with the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils, and saw the University host hundreds of delegates alongside high profile speakers over three days.

Broadcasters Annie MacManus and RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan, and Channel 4 Managing Director of Nations and Regions Sinéad Rocks, were honoured along with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, leading agri-food expert Dr Clive Black and key figure in local enterprise and charity sector, Valerie Ingram.

Annie Macmanus, known widely as Annie Mac, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Literature for her outstanding contributions to the arts.

Left to right: Sinéad Rocks, Annie Mac, Miriam O'Callaghan, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer, Enda Kenny, Valerie Ingram and Clive Black

Annie studied English Literature at Queen’s, where she worked at the iconic Belfast nightclub Shine. After graduating and moving to London, Annie carved out a career as one of Radio 1’s most popular presenters, while also travelling the world as a highly respected international DJ, making her a household name. Annie left Radio 1 in 2021, and in the same year she debuted her first novel, Mother Mother, set in Belfast, and has hosted popular podcasts Changes with Annie Macmanus and Sidetracked with Annie and Nick, reuniting her with her old Radio 1 colleague, DJ Nick Grimshaw.

On the announcement of her Honorary Doctorate, Annie said: “I am so honoured to be recognised by Queen's University Belfast for my contribution to literature. I was a student between 1996 and 1999 and those final few years of a century, as well as my first few years of adulthood, were incredibly formative. It wasn't just the educational aspect of being at Queen’s, it was leaving the city of Dublin, experiencing a different Ireland than the one I knew, and meeting so many brilliant people and forging friendships for life.

“The more I think about and interrogate my time in Belfast, the more I realise that those years really did shape so much of who I am today. I'd love to extend my heartfelt thanks to the University for this privilege. I hope to continue my work in promoting the power of literature through the rest of my life.”

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has also been recognised with a Doctor of Laws for distinction in public service. Enda became the Taoiseach of Ireland in March 2011 and played a crucial role in leading Ireland through a challenging economic period marked by the global financial crisis. Enda also played a key role during the talks between the EU and UK Government negotiating the terms of ‘Brexit’, and the place of Northern Ireland going forward.

Enda said: "It is a great honour and a privilege to be here at Queen’s University, it is an even bigger privilege to be the recipient of a Doctor of Laws.”

Another familiar face, and voice, being recognised is Miriam O’Callaghan, as Doctor of Literature for distinction in broadcasting.

Miriam is one of Ireland’s best-known and most respected presenters in television and radio, presenting RTÉ’s flagship current affairs programme, Prime Time, as well as the radio show, Sunday with Miriam. Miriam has been heavily involved in covering Northern Ireland and the peace process, and runs an award-winning independent production company, Mint Productions, with her husband, Steve Carson.

“I feel so honoured and privileged to be given this Doctorate today for my work in journalism. I spent most of my career covering peacebuilding so this means a lot to me and my husband is from Belfast.”

Sinéad Rocks, the current Managing Director of Nations and Regions at Channel 4, who has overseen the rollout of the biggest change in the broadcaster’s history ‘4 All the UK’, has also been honoured at the ceremony. Sinéad has been recognised as Doctor of the University for services to broadcasting, and delivered the address on behalf of all the graduates at the ceremony.

The University also recognised Dr Clive Black, Vice Chairman at Shore Capital Markets and former Head of Food Policy at the National Farmers’ Union, for services to the agri-food industry locally, nationally, and internationally; and Valerie Ingram, a respected leader across business, enterprise development, and the charity sector, who recently served as the Executive Director of Ulster Garden Villages.

Queen’s University President and Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer said: "Queen’s is delighted to recognise the contributions of each of these exceptional individuals whose careers have had a profound impact not only here on these islands, but right across the world. Through their achievements, they have shown both strength of character and creativity, and demonstrated the values that matter most to our University. Today we celebrate their successes and commitment to inspiring future generations, demonstrating what is possible with vision, resilience, and a dedication to positive change."

The full list of Honorary Degrees to be awarded is:

- Dr Clive Black, Doctor of Science for services to the agri-food industry

- Valerie Ingram, Doctor of the University for services to the local community

- Enda Kenny, Doctor of Laws for distinction in public service

- Annie Macmanus, Doctor of Literature for distinction in the arts

- Miriam O’Callaghan, Doctor of Literature for distinction in broadcasting

- Sinéad Rocks, Doctor of the University for services to broadcasting