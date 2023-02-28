Ian, a giant of the dairy industry for three decades, died on Monday, 27 February 2023, due to medical complications following a short illness.

Throughout his career in the dairy industry - be that as a quota broker, a columnist in Dairy Farmer magazine for 25 years, a commentator and reporter through his own weekly bulletin, and as a farmer in his own right, he always had the interests of dairy farmers at heart. Ian was also instrumental in the smooth running of the National Fallen Stock Scheme.

Ian was rewarded for his outstanding service to the dairy industry in 2010 when he was presented with the RABDF Princess Royal Award at Buckingham Palace.

There has been shock and sadness at the sudden death of Ian Pottter

Di Wastenage, RABDF Chairman, said: “Ian has been synonymous with the dairy industry for as long as I can remember and was a massive asset. He loved what he did and the industry he worked in, and his passing will leave an enormous void in the sector.

“Over the past three decades, he has kept us updated on market conditions with his weekly bulletins or comment pieces in farming publications, building respect across the industry and beyond. His voice and presence in the dairy industry will be missed by all,” she added.

Ian is survived by his wife Carole and children Harriet, Jack and Lydia Potter. The family asks that their privacy is respected by Ian’s countless friends and colleagues from across the industries that he worked in at this difficult time.