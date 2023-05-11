RABDF roundtable sets out plans on labour crisis in dairy sector

The event, hosted by RABDF President Lord Ewen Cameron and Chaired by RABDF Chairman Di Wastenage MBE, included representatives from across the dairy industry. This included government officials, UK colleges, dairy farmers, HR and people experts, processors and an expert panel member from the Shortage of Labour in the Food and Farming Sector.

From covering the immediate labour needs vs the longer labour needs, through to identifying and improving the image of dairy farming, the roundtable covered a wide range of important issues to help overcome the issue and identified some key actions to take forward.

RABDF’s Di Wastenage said: “This week’s roundtable was an invaluable discussion on how to create a short- and longer-term pipeline of employees coming into the industry.

Di Wastenage

“This isn’t something that can be done overnight, and it will take time to prioritise how we do this and the key stakeholders needed to help us get there.

“It’s clear that access to foreign labour is something we still need in the short term, so we will be reiterating that message in our submission to the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) Review.

