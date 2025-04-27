Racing season kick off from Kilbeggan

A total of 447 members sent 12,640 birds to Kilbeggan in County Westmeath for the beginning of the N.I.P.A. Old Bird Season. The birds were liberated at 10:30AM in a South/South East Wind.

Before I get into my report, I would like to thank the men who make the N.I.P.A. successful from Fred Russell and Joey Vage in the office, Jim Ramsey our Race Controller, and our Fleet Conveyors Paul Howard & Paddy McNeice, plus, many others who help behind the scenes. All your hard work is much appreciated by all.

The winning bird from the first Old Bird Race of the 2025 season belongs to J&E Calvin of Annaghmore H.P.S in Section E.

Also, congratulations to 2nd Open Winner M. Simpson of Windsor Social H.P.S. in Section B. and congratulations to 3rd Open Winner J. Hanson of Coleraine Premier in Section A.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (84/2,041) from Kilbeggan was Horner Bros & Son of Ballyclare & District H.P.S. The partnership wins the first race of the season in Ballyclare & District (312 Birds) adding a 1st Section C win (2,041 Birds) and a top place finish of 11th in the N.I.P.A. Open (12,640 Birds). The Section winning pigeon is a Grizzle Cock bred by David McElhone & Dtr.

Ballycarry & District: (6/173) 1st S. Beattie & Dtr 1181; 2nd W. Degnan & T. McKee 1180; 3rd B. McCammon 1167; 4th S. Beattie & Dtr 1161; 5th N J Arthurs 1159; 6th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1156

Ballyclare & District: (11/312) 1st Horner Bros & Son 1384; 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1300; 3rd A. Thompson 1299; 4th J&R Blair 1297; 5th Higginson & Fasciola 1289; 6th A&T Agnew 1267

Carrick Social: D/S

Doagh & District: (6/192) 1st Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1303; 2nd J&R Scott 1250; 3rd S. Collins 1230; 4th J&R Scott 1219; 5th Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1214; 6th D&S Suitters & Sons 1212

Eastway H.P.S: (9/206) 1st M. McManus 1330; 2nd D&J Campbell 1251; 3rd M. McManus 1221; 4th R. Lillie & Son 1210; 5th D. McElhone & Dtr 1206; 6th D. McElhone & Dtr 1204

Glenarm & District: (5/157) 1st O. O’Neill & Son 1244; 2nd G. McWhirter 1209; 3rd G. McWhirter 1201; 4th O. O’Neill & Son 1188; 5th McMullan Bros 1174; 6th McMullan Bros 1168

Horseshoe H.P.S: D/S

Kingsmoss: (8/89) 1st R&C Johnston 1226; 2nd G&C Lowry 1211; 3rd W. Gault & Son 1187; 4th W. Gault & Son 1175; 5th Knowles & Hall 1136; 6th J. Dawson & Son 1112

Larne & District: (20/430) 1st K&D Hagans 1352; 2nd Crawford & Robinson 1322; 3rd Rea & Magill 1292; 4th K&D Hagans 1287; 5th D&P Harvey 1285; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1282

Ligoniel & District: (15/347) 1st W. Corbett & Son 1287; 2nd W. Corbett & Son 1283; 3rd McCullough & Campbell 1261; 4th C. McManus 1247; 5th G. McCann 1230; 6th McMurray & Anderson 1230

East Antrim Amalgamation: 1st Horner Bros & Son 1384, 20 Points; 2nd K&D Hagans 1352, 19 Points; 3rd Crawford & Robinson 1322, 18 Points; 4th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1303, 17 Points; 5th Higginson & Fasciola 1300, 16 Points; 6th A Thompson 1299, 15 Points; 7th A&R Blair 1297, 14 Points; 8th Rea & Magill 1292, 13 Points; 9th Higginson & Fasciola 1289, 12 Points; 10th K&D Hagans 1287, 11 Points; 11th D&P Harvey 1285, 10 Points; 12th Crawford & Robinson 1282, 9 Points; 13th Crawford & Robinson 1281, 8 Points; 14th J. Hastings 1274, 7 Points; 15th A&T Agnew 1267, 6 Points; 16th K&D Hagans 1261, 5 Points; 17th K&D Hagans 1255, 4 Points; 18th C. Campbell 1251, 3 Points; 19th D&J Campbell 1251, 2 Points; 20th C. Campbell 1250, 1 Point

East Antrim Amalgamation

Kilbeggan O/B 20/4/25

Well well here we are again after what seemed like an ice age of a winter the racing sneaked up on us and landed us to the 1st race of the season from Kilbeggan!

Weather conditions let’s say turned out very challenging indeed. That being said it didn’t stop the Horner lads in Ballyclare as they took the red card in the EAA, including 1st Sec C & 11th open NIPA a result most of us would of been chuffed with at the first crack!

Had a mighty conversation with George and he tells me the super white grizzle yearling cock is racing on roundabout and is in great form. The pigeon was bred by Davy McElhone and from what I see Davy and his daughter had a decent weekend with results from pigeons they had bred so well done to you guys!

So a massive well done to Horner Bros & Son on taking the win and a statement of intent after winning the open last year!

I would like to wish you all the very best for the rest of the season, and hopefully plenty more top results in the Amal! Good luck

Jonny Baxter EAA Press Officer

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of section D (51/1,649) from Kilbeggan was J&L Smyth of Trinity H.P.S. Joe took home 1st & 2nd in Trinty Club (163 Birds) topping the Club Win with 1st in the Section (1,649 Birds) and 29th Open N.I.P.A. (12,640 Birds).

Colin H.P.S: (4/170) 1st J. Gergory & Sons 1295; 2nd J. Gergory & Sons 1284; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1246; 4th O&M Monaghan 1246; 5th O&M Monaghan 1209; 6th J. Gergory & Sons 1202

Derriaghy: (5/125) 1st D. Johnston 1259; 2nd D. Johnston 1233; 3rd D. Johnston 1233; 4th Johnston Bros 1203; 5th D. Johnston 1201; 6th K. Johnston 1193

Dromara H.P.S: (3/96) 1st D. Aiken 1254; 2nd M. Russell 1248; 3rd D. Aiken 1188; 4th C. Rooney & Sons 1150; 5th M. Russell 1138; 6th D. Aiken 1134

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (7/238) 1st P&J Boal 1344; 2nd R. Keegan & Son 1283; 3rd P&J Boal 1168; 4th Aiken Bros 1164; 5th P&J Boal 1163; 6th T. Mawhinney 1161

Glen H.P.S: (5/141) 1st J&D Braniff 1282; 2nd J. Kennedy & Son 1256; 3rd P. Farrelly & Son 1223; 4th J. Kennedy & Son 1218; 5th C. Rea 1209; 6th J. Kennedy & Son 1195

Glenavy & District: (2/129) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1310; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1229; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1209; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1175; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1171; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1160

Harmony H.P.S: (3/73) 1st McClurkin Bros 1238; 2nd McClurkin Bros 1223; 3rd McClurkin Bros 1217; 4th B. O’Hara 1212; 5th McClurkin Bros 1193; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1188

Hillsborough & Maze: (10/380) 1st J. Greenaway 1335; 2nd I. Rollins & Son 1282; 3rd I. Rollins & Son 1263; 4th J. Greenaway 1253; 5th R&A Gore 1238; 6th G. Marsen 1236

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (7/191) 1st D. Ferguson 1309; 2nd Smyth & Adams 1218; 3rd A. Houston 1202; 4th R. Topping & Son 1201; 5th S G Briggs 1197; 6th Smyth & Adams 1194

South Belfast H.P.S: (4/90) 1st T. McNally 1355; 2nd T. McNally 1239; 3rd M. Lavery 1205; 4th R. Kenna 1201; 5th T. McNally 1195; 6th T. McNally 1182

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (5/163) 1st J&L Smyth 1364; 2nd J&L Smyth 1187; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1187; 4th P&K McCarthy 1186; 5th J&L Smyth 1166; 6th J&L Smyth 1159

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (38/955) from Kilbeggan was R. Moore & Son of Bangor R.P.C. The lads picks up 1st, 4th, 7th & 8th in their club (281 Birds) and finishes 1st, 4th, 7th & 8th in Section F (955 Birds) and 192nd Open N.I.P.A (12,640). The Bangor partnership’s Section F Winner from Kilbeggan is a daughter of the ‘Toon Pair’ (Bruno G & Sansa). That adds another Section Winner that this pair has produced.

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (8/281) 1st R. Moore & Son 1257; 2nd Phillips Bros 1239; 3rd Lambert & Stewart 1205; 4th R. Moore & Son 1202; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1197; 6th R. Moore & Son 1192

Cloughey H.P.S: D/S

Comber Central H.P.S: (2/27) 1st W&L Robinson 1017; 2nd W&L Robinson 996; 3rd G. Marshall 994; 4th G. Marshall 837; 5th W&L Robinson 818; 6th G. Marshall 813

Corrigs: D/S

Crossgar: (4/119) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1182; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1165; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1164; 4th S. McLoughlin 1157; 5th L&R Barr 1132; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1121

Downpatrick Premier: (8/210) 1st Telford Bros 1171; 2nd T&G Black 1140; 3rd T&G Black 1103; 4th T&G Black 1086; 5th T&G Black 1062; 6th F. Black & Sons 1059

Killyleagh Central: (6/155) McComb Bros 1178; 2nd Irvine Bros 1168; 3rd P. Murray 1168; 4th C. Healy 1112; 5th Irvine Bros 1112; 6th Irvine Bros 1108

Killyleagh & District: (5/72) 1st D. Grieves 1155; 2nd D. Grieves 1113; 3rd K. Murray 1107; 4th K. Murray 1086; 5th K. Murray 1083; 6th D. Grieves 1063

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (5/) 1st R. Strain & Son 1104; 2nd A. McDowell 1094; 3rd A&E Muckle 1061; 4th A. McDowell 1049; 5th R. Strain & Son 1042; 6th R. Strain & Son 999

Newtownards H.P.S: (5/91) 1st B. Griffiths 1192; 2nd B. Griffiths 1155; 3rd B. Griffiths 1150; 4th J. Orr 1133; 5th B. Griffiths 1118; 6th J. Orr 1091

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (30/926) from Kilbeggan was J. Smyth & Sons of Drumnavady H.P.S. The partnership takes top spot in Drumnavady (214 Birds) Kilbeggan 1st Section G Prize winners (926 Birds) with a 34th N.I.P.A. Open finish (12,640 Birds). The Section Winning Pigeon is a 2 year old Hen GB23 D 20019 and is a Herman Cuester of the Spiderman Lines and she is raced on the roundabout system.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (2/86) 1st G. Murphy 1147; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1141; 3rd G. Murphy 1126

Banbridge H.P.S: (8/181) 1st McCracken Bros 1229; 2nd E. McAlinden 1198; 3rd R. Carson & Son 1168; 4th E. McAlinden 1141; 5th R. Carson & Son 1138; 6th F. Simpson 1129

Drumnavady: (9/214) 1st J. Smyth & Sons 1358; 2nd C&G Quinn 1336; 3rd S. Ogle 1311; 4th S. Ogle 1265; 5th D&K Mallen 1226; 6th J. Smyth & Sons 1188

Millvale: (3/57) 1st N. Murtagh 1099; 2nd M. Fegan & Son 1089; 3rd M. Fegan & Son 1087; 4th T. Mooney & Son 1082; 5th N. Murtagh 1081; 6th T. Mooney & Son 1066

Newry City: (3/81) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1302; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1161; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1149; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1107; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1103; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1091

Newry & District: (6/361) 1st J.F McCabe & Son 1230; 2nd Gary McLoughlin 1192; 3rd J.F McCabe & Son 1179; 4th Mark Maguire & Son 1161; 5th Mark Maguire & Son 1161; 6th Mark Maguire & Son 1161

It was definitely a tough season opener with plenty of more racing in-store with the next race being further down the country to Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. I look forward to now what is my third year in the role as press officer. I want to wish everyone the best of luck and good health for 2025. I would like to also kindly ask for all club representatives/race secretaries within the covered sections to contact myself to be included in my weekly reports, with Club, Section & Open Winning Photos, with the Winning Pigeons Info etc.

