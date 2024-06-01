Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Catherwood family are celebrating World Milk Day by uncovering the rich nutritional goodness hidden within Northern Ireland’s high-quality milk.

June 1st marks the 24th anniversary of World Milk Day, and with this year’s theme of nutrition, the sector is highlighting dairy as a nutrient-rich food and an essential part of balanced diets both here in Northern Ireland and across the world.

Along with calcium and protein, milk is naturally rich in iodine and vitamins B2 and B12, while also providing potassium and phosphorus.

Ian Stevenson, Chief Executive at the Dairy Council NI, commented: “Dairy farming is a cornerstone of our rural communities here and today we raise a glass to the sector’s role in providing healthy, nutritious foods and livelihoods across Northern Ireland. Farming families like the Catherwoods work all year round to produce high-quality milk that’s enjoyed as part of a balanced diet by consumers at home and overseas.”

Pictured L-R are Lily (7) and Tom (10) Catherwood.

The Catherwood family, who manage the farm of John A Rankin & Son outside of Newtownards, Co. Down, is one of the more than 3,000 dairy farming families in Northern Ireland.

Here are some facts about the Northern Ireland dairy industry.

1 – There are 3,000 plus dairy farmers in Northern Ireland

2 – Northern Ireland has 319,000 dairy cows

3 – 2.5b litres of milk are produced by dairy cows in Northern Ireland every year

4 – 2,300 people are employed by Northern Ireland’s dairy processors

5 – There are £1.5b yearly milk and dairy export sales

6 – 80 plus countries worldwide import our Northern Ireland dairy products

In 2001, World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector. Each year since, the benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted around the world, including how dairy supports the livelihoods of one billion people.