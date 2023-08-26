Randox joins UFU as a corporate member

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott welcoming Randox chief operating officer of Randox Health, David Ferguson as a UFU corporate member. Pic: UFU

​Established in 1982, Randox has over 40 years in addressing the need for accurate and readily available diagnostic tests to improve patient diagnosis.

Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “We are delighted that Randox has become a corporate member of the UFU. Randox is dedicated to improving healthcare using innovative diagnostic technologies, for a range of health conditions in Northern Ireland. As rural services are being transferred to other locations, Randox offer a quick screening process which may be of benefit to UFU members and the farming community.”

Chief operating officer of Randox Health, David Ferguson said: “Randox Health are proud to be announced as corporate members of the UFU. This membership will allow us to expand our engagement to the Farming sector across Northern Ireland.

“Randox is a global company, but it is very much rooted in the local community – many of which come from an agricultural or farming background.