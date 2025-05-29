Rare chance to own one of Galloway’s great estates

On the market for offers over £7 million, this sensational Galloway estate is set in tranquil and picturesque countryside near Gatehouse of Fleet.

With a fantastic landscape mosaic of managed woodlands, established forestry, winding rivers, pastures and silage ground, the Cally Estate offers exceptional scope for natural capital, carbon sequestration, sporting pursuits, farming, forestry and tourism.

“Cally is an outstanding and diverse holding with exciting potential for the future,” said Jon Lambert, partner at selling agent GOLDCREST Land & Forestry Group. “It’s rare to find an estate of this calibre — with its scale, mixed land uses, and remarkable location — coming to the open market.”

The estate currently supports livestock grazing with a grazier on an annual agreement and includes over 100 acres of productive conifers, with potential to expand this to 500 acres. An opportunity also exists to significantly increase the broadleaf coverage to around 870 acres, aligning with demand for natural capital and carbon sequestration. There is a felling licence in place which can generate immediate income.

A successful shooting syndicate has been hosted at the estate for many years. Cally’s beautiful rolling landscape, natural contours, gullies, mixed woodland and open ground offer the capacity to further develop driven or walked-up game shooting. Roe and red deer, pheasant, partridge, duck, woodcock and snipe are all present.

Positioned in a secluded landscape with two scenic rivers – The Big Water of Fleet and The Little Water of Fleet – flowing through the estate, the possibilities for riverside glamping or nature-based tourism are immediately evident, subject to the relevant consents. Additionally, there are fishing rights on both rivers. Cally sits within the proposed Galloway National Park area with associated prospects for increased footfall and conservation-led investment.

At its core stands a handsome seven-bedroom farmhouse boasting breathtaking views stretching down the whole valley and out to the attractive beaches of the Solway Coast. Although in need of modernisation, it has promise to become a wonderful family home.

Its adjoining outbuildings and courtyard are primed for conversion into shoot rooms, office and/or games spaces or family retreats. The estate also includes a second substantial farmhouse and two charming cottages, ideal for guests or estate staff.

The estate provides an unusual balance of peaceful seclusion, myriad opportunities and excellent accessibility. Whether by car via the UK’s main arterial routes, by ferry from Belfast, or by air via nearby Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle or Prestwick airports — this is an estate that offers privacy and solitude, yet remains well connected.

“The Cally Estate offers an extremely rare opportunity,” said Mr Lambert. “Comparable properties are few and far between. For those seeking a meaningful investment, a private sanctuary, or a landholding with limitless potential — Cally offers all this and more. This is a very special offering.”

For more information, call Jon Lambert on 07900 320 475 or 0131 378 6122 or visit www.goldcrestlfg.com.

