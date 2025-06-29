Rare set of triplet bull calves born in Armoy
Sired by the popular Charolais bull Anside Foreman, the triplets are betting all the odds as not only did they come as a trio, they are all bulls which is extremely rare!
Whilst information is thin on the ground to actually give exact odds, the figures show a whopping 800,000 to 1 odds that triplets are born, all the same sex, and a natural birth!
The calves are the result of a flush to the Jalex sourced heifer BFF, and mated to Anside Foreman. Two eggs were implanted by technician Chris Johnston and the result was three pregnancies.
The Lynn's were eagerly awaiting the calving following the scan results showing three pregnancies, and have revealed that the calving itself was trouble free and without difficulty. All calves were quick to feed and are doing really well.
Ivan added: "My boys eat, sleep and live farming. They are delighted to have these three calves on the ground. It makes all their hard work worthwhile."