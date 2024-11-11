After a great meal supplied by A Bite Above, Ballymoney it was time for the presentation. Top fancier Bobby Coyle of Coleraine Premier was asked to present the awards.

The top prizewinner for the season and for the third time in the last three years was Harold Cubitt.

Harold won - Nipa Skibbereen old bird inland National, Dale 1, Old bird of the year, James McFetridge Memorial Sprint cup, 1st Fermoy cup, 1st Roscrea young birds, 1st Fermoy Young Birds, Fermoy 5 bird young birds, and the Mamie Simpson Memorial Highest Prize winner.

Runner up was Steele & McNeill winning - Fermoy 5 bird Cup old birds, Skibbereen NIPA Yearling National, Matt Barkley Memorial Old bird Inland Average, Old bird Knockout cup, Young bird of the year and Young Bird Knockout cup.

Next to the table was Freddie Barkley winning 1st Kilbeggan young birds, Dunmanway young bird National NIPA.

A C & T Tweed had a super season winning - Dale 2, Bude old birds, Penzance cup, Penzance Classic, Old bird channel National NIPA Plougastel, Old bird Channel Average, and a prestigious Gold medal with the NIPA for timing 4 times from France old bird National with his wee hen 'Tommy's Dream' a marvellous achievement.

William McFetridge won 1st Cloughmartin cup young birds, Dale Young bird National NIPA and Best Average 2 Young birds NIPA Nationals.

The club members would like to thank Freddie Barkley for presenting the club with eight new cups/trophies for the future years, well done Freddie. Jackie Steele Rasharkin PO.

Old Birds winners 2024:

Kilbeggan - Harold Cubitt 4th Mid Antrim Combine & 10th Section 1794 birds

1st Roscrea - Steele & McNeill 7th MAC & 7th Section 2796 birds

2nd Roscrea - Harold Cubitt 10th MAC & 20th Section 2831 birds

1st Fermoy - Harold Cubitt 9th MAC & 33rd Section 3050 birds

2nd Fermoy - Steele & McNeill 11th MAC & 16th Section 3158 birds

Skibbereen OB Inland National - Harold Cubitt 5th MAC & 10th Section

Roscrea (3) - Harold Cubitt 2nd MAC & 4th Section 1352 birds

1st Dale - Harold Cubitt 20th MAC & 22nd Section 1363 birds

2nd Dale - A & C & T Tweed 21st MAC & 28th Section 927 birds

3rd Fermoy - Harold Cubitt 20th MAC & 37th Section 1071 birds

Fermoy 5 Bird - Steele & McNeill 13th Mid Antrim Combine

Bude - A & C & T Tweed 19th Combine & 34th Section

Skibbereen Yearling National - Steele & McNeill 5th MAC & 9th Section

Penzance - A & C & T Tweed Velo 1096

5th Fermoy - Steele & McNeill 13th MAC & 28th Section 693 birds

Plougastel OB French National - A & C & T Tweed 3rd MAC, 4th Section & 61st Open National plus Gold Medal

Anne, Chris & Tommy Tweed Win NIPA Gold Medal with 'Tommy's Dream'

Clocking early the next morning was the Tweed team of Rasharkin. Anne, Chris & Tommy timed their super 5yo chequer pied hen at 06.08am flying 470 miles to win the coveted Gold Medal for a bird place four times in the NIPA Old Bird National Open result. Dam is from Joe Murphy and contains top Scottish distance lines and the sire from Rudi Gage of Windsor Social contains Fred Simpson x Robin Duddy bloodlines.

Dark Pied Hen GB19R09182 - 'Tommy's Dream' Gold Medal Winner 2024

2021 St Malo - 2nd Mid Antrim Combine, 5th Section B & 43rd Open Nipa 1980 birds velo 578. 2022 St Malo - 4th Mid Antrim Combine, 7th Section B & 71st Open Nipa 1232 birds velo 280. 2023 St Malo - 2nd Mid Antrim Combine, 3rd Section B & 30th Open Nipa 1309 birds velo 625. 2024 Plougastel - 3rd Mid Antrim Combine, 4th Section B & 61st Open Nipa 1371 birds Velo 798.

A few words spoken by Tommy Tweed and penned by son Chris: "What a way to complete 50 years clocking pigeons from France. I clocked my first French bird in 1974. She was later called “Meadow Queen” when she won 7th open Rennes Kings Cup 1976 winning us £784, exactly 1/3 of the price we had paid for, a brand new Opel Kadett Special which cost £2,250 at the time.

“My Gold Medal winner may be the furthest flying winner in the NIPA, she was sent sitting 10 days, flew 3 races from Roscrea 150 miles. No more tosses, just flew each morning with 25 young birds, usually 1 hour +, fed on the best Van Tilburg Varimix, supplied by Henry McLaughlin. Also peanuts and sunflower hearts and iron tonic in the water. She has won us over £1,050 from her past four races from France. I’m now under pressure from Anne & Chris to not race her again, but we will just have to watch this space".

Young Birds 2024:

1st Kilbeggan - Freddie Barkley velo 1445

2nd Kilbeggan - Harold Cubitt 7th, 8th & 9th MAC & 8th, 9th & 10th Section 2398 birds

1st Roscrea - Harold Cubitt 30th Mid Antrim Combine 1047 birds

2nd Roscrea - Steele & McNeill 16th MAC & 21st Section 2527 birds

Cloughmartin - William McFetridge 6th MAC & 16th Section 2046 birds

Dale YB National - William McFetridge 8th MAC, 8th Section & 29th Open

Fermoy - Harold Cubitt 3rd MAC, 11th Section 1162 birds

Fermoy 5 Bird - Harold Cubitt 2nd MAC, 4th Section & 40th Open 885 birds

3rd Roscrea - Steele & McNeill 20th MAC & 29th Section 1030 birds

Dunmanway YB National - Freddie Barkley 15th MAC & 22nd Section B

Mervyn Eagleson Mid Antrim Combine PO.

Coleraine premier HPS awards – Jimmy Hanson 1st Open NIPA Penzance

What a fantastic OB channel season Jimmy Hanson had culminating in winning 1st Club, 1st Section A 1st NIPA Penzance OB and Penzance Classic. Jimmy’s winner also secured Section A RPRA Meritorious Award for best average 2nd Dale & Penzance. Jimmy was also 3rd Open NIPA with his second bird in both races.

The channel season started with two head winds from both Dale races. In first Dale Jimmy was 8th, 12th, 13th, 17th and 18th Section A. 2nd Dale Jimmy was 1st & 2nd Club, 6th, 7th, 23rd, 24th, 25th Section A .

Next up came Bude and another tough day which suits Jimmy every day of the week. A super performance resulted in Jimmy being 1st, 2nd , 3rd , 4th Club . 1st, 2nd , 3rd , 4th , 9th &10th Section A , 6th, 9th , 14th, 24th, 60th & 61st Open NIPA . Jimmy finished up the NIPA channel season from Plougastel in France with a very credible 8th Section A, 99th Open NIPA.

To make these performances all the more remarkable was that Jimmy would be among the furthest flying members of NIPA. Jimmy Hanson is a super fancier and always the man to beat especially on the water on tough days. You can’t count him out either on the land, a man for all seasons. Congratulations Jimmy. Adrian Moffatt PO.

INFC Annual dinner and presentation will be held on Friday, 29th November 2024 in Stormont Hotel in Belfast. Merit Awards will also be presented at the presentation on 29th November. Committee members intending to attend should confirm with Secretary Trevor Topping ASAP.

2 . hanson.jpg Jimmy Hanson of the Coleraine Premier HPS with NIPA awards collected during a very successful 2024 racing season. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . coylebarkley.jpg Bobby Coyle (l) with Freddie Barkley at the Rasharkin dinner. Photo: freelance Photo Sales