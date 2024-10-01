Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dust down your cowboy boots, Rathfriland WI invite you and your families to their Wild West Barn Dance to be held in the Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Hall on Friday, 18th October starting at 7.30pm.

Organised as the first event as part of the group’s two-year programme aimed at ‘Supporting women in the local community’ after receiving a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, this will be a fun event for all the family.

Rathfriland WI’s President, Margot Groves, said: “We are so excited to host a Wild West Barn Dance in the Young Farmers’ Hall. It’s a chance to dig out your denim and dust down your cowboy boots. We will have special prizes for best dressed so we can’t wait to see all the outfits!

“We have a great band booked - Stonewall - who will play country music and there will be line dancing and a caller so everyone will be able to join in and dance the night away whether they have been to a barn dance before or not! We will be serving special wild west food to keep us going, we are really looking forward to it.”

Tickets are £10 per adult and £5 for children (under 12s) and they can be bought from any Rathfriland WI committee member and also online via Eventbrite (note, a small booking fee applies online) ttps://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wild-west-barn-dance-tickets-1009434173787

To find out more about the Barn Dance and other events as part of the Supporting Local Women project, follow the Rathfriland WI page on Facebook, speak to any of the WI members or email [email protected].

The Women’s Institute is the largest non-political and non-sectarian organisation for women in Northern Ireland. WI members are everyday women of all ages and backgrounds involved in extraordinary activities from local campaigns to national issues.