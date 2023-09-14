Watch more videos on Shots!

At the August Lakeland Dairies Regional Committee meeting held in Co Armagh, Elaine Weir, was elected the new chairperson of the Regional Committee for Electoral Area D. At the same meeting, Robert Martin was elected vice-chair of the same electoral area.

The Regional Committees are an important connection between the Lakeland Dairies board and local members of the co-operative.

After her successful election day, Elaine, who farms alongside her husband Nigel in Rathfriland, spoke with enthusiasm about her decision to put herself forward for the committee.

Niall Matthews, Chairperson of Lakeland Daires chats to Elaine Weir, Dairy Farmer & Joint Shareholder from Rathfriland, Co Down during the Lakeland Dairies, Special General Meeting in Cavan on Tuesday afternoon.

“I have always taken an interest in Lakeland Dairies and what goes on behind the scenes, because our livelihood depends so much on it. I didn’t get involved in the committee with the intention of becoming chairperson, but once I started attending meetings, I noticed the sheer lack of female representation and knew something needed to change.”

Encouraging other Lakeland Dairies female shareholders to join their regional committee, Elaine’s passion for a gender balanced co-operative structure is evident.

“This isn’t for me. It’s for other female farmers looking in from the outside. I put myself forward in the hope that I might encourage more women to get involved. And they should. That is the most important message from me.”

