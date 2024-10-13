Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier Woodlands’ managing director, John Hetherington, has welcomed the re-opening of the Forest Expansion Scheme (FES) for two consecutive planting seasons: 2024/25 and 2025/2026.

He explained: “This development will give a degree of certainty for the private woodland sector in Northern Ireland, looking ahead.

“However, a number of important issues remain to be confirmed on the part of Forest Service. Most importantly, these include the unit-cost rates of planting grant available under FES.”

He added: “These unit-costs have not been reviewed since the official opening of the scheme: seven years ago.

“In the meantime, inflation and the more than significant increases in all the costs associated with field work of any kind have greatly eroded the value of these unit-costs within FES grants.

“The scheme was designed to cover all the direct costs associated with the development of new woodlands: this is no longer the case.”

The Premier Woodlands’ representative is calling on Forest Service to re-assess the FES unit-cost grant rates as a matter of priority and to announce the outcome of this review prior to the close of application date for the 2024/25 scheme.

“I am also calling for the immediate re-opening of the Small Woodland Grant Scheme and the Woodland Improvement Grant (WIG).

“This latter measure (WIG) provides specific support for the re-planting of previously afforested areas which have been harvested,” he continued.

Where the 2024/25 FES scheme is concerned, completed applications must be submitted to Forest Service before 3pm on 11 November 2024.

The equivalent date for the 2025/26 measure is: 30 June 2025.

John Hetherington again: “I am also calling on Forest Service to have all planting approvals processed and confirmed as quickly as possible.”

FES encourages the creation of new forest blocks of at least 3 hectares and larger. One of the main benefit delivered under the scheme is to increase carbon capture (sequestration) thereby reducing the amount of Carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.

Secondary benefits from the scheme include: the production of timber and wood for processing including material for renewable energy systems; increased biodiversity; improved water quality and public amenity value.

John Hetherington is quick to endorse the principle that all tree planting initiatives – broadleaf and conifer related - will deliver a significant reduction in atmospheric CO2 levels. There has been speculation of late that commercial conifer planting, particularly on peaty soils, will not deliver carbon footprint reductions across the areas on which they are established.

“This is not the case,” Hetherington stressed.

“A Forest Research report clearly showed that the likes of spruce plantations with a yield class of 8+ will continue to deliver significant carbon footprint reductions, therefore replanting on these sites will continue to be help reduce atmospheric CO2.

“The reality is that most spruce woodlands established in Ireland can deliver yields that are at least 3x-4x this production threshold.

“And the continuing availability of improved plant genetics will help to boost these performance levels still further.

“So, yes, there is a continuing need for confer planting or replanting to be taking place at the very heart of Northern Ireland’s forestry sector.”

John Hetherington concluded: “The members of the Premier Woodlands’ team are available to advise on how best to develop and submit a FES application. This includes an initial site inspection and the completion of the required woodland creation plan."

For further inquiries, contact the Premier Woodlands’ office on: 028 7963 4236.