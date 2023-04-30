Reception for Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee members
Members of the Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee were hosted by the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Scott Carson this week, at a reception to mark their ongoing work in ensuring the Harry Ferguson legacy lives on, whilst also raising thousands of pounds for local charities.
The event was requested by Downshire East DUP Councillor Andrew Gowan, and Downshire West DUP Councillor Caleb McCready.
Congratulating the Committee on their achievements, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “Harry Ferguson is known the world over for his ingenuity, but it was at Growell, which lies between Annahilt, Drumlough and Dromara, that his story started and where his understanding of the needs of modern farming was founded.
“Today, at Growell, there is a Memorial Garden, a lasting reminder of Harry’s roots here in rural County Down. However it is the work of groups like The Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee that ensures the pre-eminent role of Harry Ferguson in agricultural engineering is celebrated, and his legacy is remembered here.”
Councillor Caleb McCready added: “The Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee showcase the remarkable contribution of Harry Ferguson to our proud engineering history, but the group also has raised tens of thousands of pounds in the course of its existence for many local charitable causes. That outstanding effort by this committed band of volunteers is rightly celebrated and Andrew and I, along with the Mayor, felt it right that we recognised the work of all those involved in the Committee.”