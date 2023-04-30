Reception for Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee members

The event was requested by Downshire East DUP Councillor Andrew Gowan, and Downshire West DUP Councillor Caleb McCready.

Congratulating the Committee on their achievements, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “Harry Ferguson is known the world over for his ingenuity, but it was at Growell, which lies between Annahilt, Drumlough and Dromara, that his story started and where his understanding of the needs of modern farming was founded.

“Today, at Growell, there is a Memorial Garden, a lasting reminder of Harry’s roots here in rural County Down. However it is the work of groups like The Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee that ensures the pre-eminent role of Harry Ferguson in agricultural engineering is celebrated, and his legacy is remembered here.”

Members of the Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee join Councillors Andrew Gowan and Caleb McCready, and the Mayor of LCCC, at a reception in Lagan Valley Island