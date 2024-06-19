Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This weekend, the gates will open on Scotland’s largest outdoor event, the Royal Highland Show, with its event organiser RHASS (the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland), confirming that tickets for Friday and Saturday have now sold out.

This year has also seen higher ticket sales recorded than in previous years, with ticket sales up 15% on the same time last year.

Friday and Saturday car parking is also sold out and attendees without parking tickets are encouraged to use public transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 55,000 visitors will make their way to Ingliston, Edinburgh on each of the four days of the Show from Thursday 20th until Sunday 23rd June to experience ‘acres of epicness’ during the unforgettable event which includes a mix of the traditional and unexpected.

There have been record ticket sales for this year's Royal Highland Show

Now in its 202nd year, the Royal Highland Show sees an influx of visitors from as far a field as Argentina, USA and Australia and exhibitors and competitors from all corners of the UK arrive during Show week. This transforms the Royal Highland Centre into the sixth largest population in Scotland, bigger than Paisley and Dunfermline, with the Show contributing almost 40 million pounds to Edinburgh’s economy each year.

While tradition remains at the heart of the Royal Highland Show, the event is far from conventional. Sitting alongside the traditional aspects including livestock competitions and parades – around 6,000 animals flock to the Show over the four days - visitors can expect to see sparks fly in the heat of a farriery competition, daredevil BMX riders Showing off their flips and tricks and be on the edge of their seats in the forestry arena as they are entertained by axe throwers, live chainsaw carving, and pole climbers.

The dedicated kid zone located in the Countryside Area will include live Sealpin Gundog and birds of prey flying demonstrations. The RHET Discovery Centre will also allow young visitors to turn their hand to milking Mabel the (fiberglass) cow and take part in honey tasting and candle making.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the Show on Friday and Saturday, legendary country music promoters, Farmers Bash present the Royal Highland Hoolie which brings together some of the very best of Scotland and Ireland’s homegrown talent to the Royal Highland Centre. Eight live folk and country music acts will perform including headliners Tide Lines and Derek Ryan. Limited tickets are still available for the Hoolie which can be purchased from www.royalhighlandShow.org

An aerial view of the site

Those attending both the Show and Hoolie are encouraged to use public transport wherever possible. Travelling by Edinburgh Tram to Ingliston Park and Ride visitors will be able to get a shuttle bus to the Show or if travelling by bus, Lothian Buses 97 and 98 services will run direct from central Edinburgh to the Show. Visitors who do wish to drive are required to book parking tickets in advance as no parking tickets will be available on the day.

David Tennant, Head of Show for RHASS, said: “We’ve officially sold out across two days! The site transforms into the sixth largest population in Scotland the week of the Show; effectively we transform the venue into a mini town which is no mean feat, but our dedicated team have been working around the clock over the last three and a half weeks to ensure visitors have the best experience possible when they visit us this weekend.

“Our traditional Show elements very much remain at the heart of the weekend, with the best of British livestock and equine competing but we also have so many unexpected and family-friendly activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. From music to BMX stunts, cookery displays, the farrier competition, sheep sheering and birds of prey and sheepdog demonstrations, there really is something for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With large crowds anticipated, we are encouraging those travelling to the Show to consider using public transport whenever possible. The Show is located just minutes from the tram and dedicated Lothian buses will drop you right at the door of the event. We’re looking forward to welcoming this year’s Show-goers through the gates come Thursday!”

Arthur Tennant, 11 months with mum, Carol, petting Annie the alpaca

Visitors are also encouraged to download the Royal Highland Show app ahead of Show day to make the most of their day out. Through it, Showgoers can view the Show programme, competition schedules and access an interactive map of the Show.

Those who missed out on tickets for this year will be able to catch a one-hour daily programme featuring key event highlights, interviews, and stories from each day of the Royal Highland Show via RHS TV. The programme will broadcast on Freeview channel 278 and will also be available to watch on demand on the Royal Highland Show Website.