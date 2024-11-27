Red and white heifer commands 4,300gns at Dungannon dairy sale

Pedigree Holstein heifers sold to a top of 4,300gns, while cows peaked at 3,800gns.

The monthly sale continues to attract a large selection of in-milk females suitable for pedigree and commercial herds, and conventional and robotic milking systems. On the day prices for fresh calved heifers ranged from 1,400gns upwards, with cows starting at 1,350gns.

Sale leader at the November auction was the much-admired red and white heifer Ardnasalem Rager Rosina Red consigned by David Buchanan, Newry. Bred by Patrick Colton from Emyvale, County Monaghan, she is a potential fourth generation EX. Sired by Ri-Val-Re Rager Red, her dam Ardnasalem Rambo Rosina EX92-3E averaged almost 11,000kgs at 4.11% butterfat and 3.36% protein in four 305-day lactations.

Second highest price of the day, 3,800gns was paid to Wilson and Andrew Patton – winners of Holstein NI’s 2024 Premier Herd Award – for the home-bred second calver, Ards Hurricane Belara VG86 PLI £336. Sired by Bacon Hill Hurricane, her dam is Ards Kenobi Belara EX. A potential twelfth generation VG/EX, this young cow produced almost 8,000kgs at 4.65% butterfat and 3.40% protein in her first 305-day lactation.

Sam and John McCormick, Bangor, sold Hilltara Service Meggie PLI £139 for 3,400gns. Sired by the home-bred EDG Rubicon son Hilltara Service, she was bred from Hilltara Mike Meggie.

The pre-sale show was judged by Conall Daly and generously sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds. Mr Daly who runs the Granagh Herd based at Carrickmore, said there was a tremendous show of stock at the County Tyrone saleyard.

He awarded the supreme championship ribbons to William and Jason Graham’s second calver, Drumgoon Crosby Jenna PLI £508. Sired by Denovo 14566 Crosby, she was bred from the Stantons Close Up daughter, Drumgoon Up Jenna LP50. This young cow yielded 9,500kgs at 4.49% butterfat and 3.50% protein in her first lactation. She came under the hammer at 3,400gns.

“The overall champion is a powerful, medium-sized cow with a tremendous high and wide rear udder. She walks well on a great set of feet and legs.”

William and Jason Graham sold the first-calf heifer Drumgoon Cabo Rubics PLI £478 for 3,250gns. Sired by Denovo 16034 Cabo, she was bred from Drumgoon Sassafras Rubic who averaged 10,893kgs at 4.63% butterfat and 3.35% protein in two lactations.

Drumgoon Radical Roberta PLI £302 sold for 3,200gns. Sired by Ri-Val-Re Radical, she was bred from Drumgoon Fynn Roberta 2. The same price was paid for Drumgoon Cabo Faith 3 PLI £454.

Following close behind at 3,150gns was Hilltara Applejax Maude 5 PLI£286 from Sam and John McCormick. Also sellng for 3,150gns was Drumgoon Oracle Vase PLI £362.

William and Jason Graham’s Drumard Highlight Heidi PLI £297 changed hands at 3,100gns; while Drumgoon Zinger Charlotte PLI £360 sold for 3,000gns.

Judge Conall Daly awarded the reserve championship to the McCormick’s Hilltara Achiever Cherry PLI £215. Sired by ABS Achiever, she was bred from Hilltara Crushtime Cherry GP82 who gave 9,840kgs at 3.40% butterfat and 3.35% protein in her heifer lactation. Calved one month, she sold for 3,050gns.

“The reserve champion is a nicely balanced and well-grown dairy heifer. She is long and has a beautiful snug, well-attached udder and a great set of feet and legs,” commented the judge.

The honourable mention award went to William and Jason Graham’s heifer, Drumard Cabo Crystal PLI £448. Another by Denovo 16034 Cabo, she was bred from Drumard Art Crystal.

Other leading prices for heifers:

3,050gns – William and Jason Graham’s Drumgoon Envoy Amber PLI £453, and Drumard Cabo Crystal 2 PLI £377.

3,000gns – Wilson and Andrew Patton’s Ards Lambda MT Ruth PPLI £304; William and Jason Graham’s Drumgoon Cabo Vase 2 PLI £393.

2,900gns – Stephen Haffey and Sons Kilvergan Rhapsody Precious PLI £444, Kilvergan Mingus Dolly PLI £352 and Kilvergan Rhapsody Ricki 3 PLI £322; William and Jason Graham’s Drumgoon Sedona Greenrose PLI £326, Drumard Cabo Finesse 3 PLI £395 and Drumgoon Applejax Jessica PLI £331.

Other leading prices for cows:

3,200gns – William and Jason Graham’s Drumgoon Kenmore Wax 2 PLI £487.

3,100gns – Sam and John McCormick’s Hilltara Cyprus Charlotte 2 GP82-2yr PLI £215.

3,050gns – William and Jason Graham’s Drumgoon Kenmore Amanda PLI £338.

3,000gns – William and Jason Graham’s Drumard Vader Crystal PLI £359.

