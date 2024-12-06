Red Warning advice issued by safety charity as damaging winds expected by Storm Darragh

The Met Office has warned that gusts of up to 90mph (144 km/h) or more are possible, particularly over the coasts and hills of west and south Wales. The caution is currently in place from 03:00 to 11:00 on Saturday, December 7th.

Additionally, amber warnings have been issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well parts of the South West of England, with many events being cancelled across the UK.

The rare red weather warning has been issued for Wales ahead of Storm Darragh, which is expected to bring extremely strong and damaging winds this weekend.

Here are some important safety tips to help you stay safe:

A man walks along The Promenade New Brighton in Liverpool with buildings in the background almost obscured by rain and cloud. An amber warning for wind has been issued for much of the UK with the arrival of the fourth named storm of the season, Storm Darragh Picture date: Thursday December 5, 2024. PA Photo.

Secure loose objects: Ensure that any loose items outside your home, such as garden furniture, are secured or brought indoors to prevent them from being blown away.

Avoid travel: If possible, avoid traveling during the peak of the storm. If you must travel, check the weather forecast and road conditions before setting off. Many events have now been cancelled

Stay indoors: Stay inside during the storm, especially during the peak hours from 03:00 to 11:00 GMT on Saturday, December 7th.

Prepare for power cuts: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as torches, batteries, and non-perishable food in case of power outages.

Stay away from windows: Keep away from windows and glass doors to avoid injury from flying debris.

Charge your devices: Ensure your mobile phone and other essential devices are fully charged.

Check on vulnerable neighbours: If it is safe to do so, ensure that they are secure and have everything they need.

For more detailed advice on staying safe during strong winds, you can visit the Met Office's stay safe in winter driving page and the RoSPA website