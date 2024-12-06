Red Warning advice issued by safety charity as damaging winds expected by Storm Darragh
Additionally, amber warnings have been issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well parts of the South West of England, with many events being cancelled across the UK.
The rare red weather warning has been issued for Wales ahead of Storm Darragh, which is expected to bring extremely strong and damaging winds this weekend.
Here are some important safety tips to help you stay safe:
Secure loose objects: Ensure that any loose items outside your home, such as garden furniture, are secured or brought indoors to prevent them from being blown away.
Avoid travel: If possible, avoid traveling during the peak of the storm. If you must travel, check the weather forecast and road conditions before setting off. Many events have now been cancelled
Stay indoors: Stay inside during the storm, especially during the peak hours from 03:00 to 11:00 GMT on Saturday, December 7th.
Prepare for power cuts: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as torches, batteries, and non-perishable food in case of power outages.
Stay away from windows: Keep away from windows and glass doors to avoid injury from flying debris.
Charge your devices: Ensure your mobile phone and other essential devices are fully charged.
Check on vulnerable neighbours: If it is safe to do so, ensure that they are secure and have everything they need.
For more detailed advice on staying safe during strong winds, you can visit the Met Office's stay safe in winter driving page and the RoSPA website