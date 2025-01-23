Red weather warning: DAERA issues advice on back of Storm Éowyn

stock image

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has issued advice to the public following the Storm Éowyn red weather alert, affecting all areas across Northern Ireland from Friday 24 January, 07:00 until 14:00.

DAERA is urging farmers, fishers and those in rural areas to take precautions and prepare for Storm Éowyn.

Forest and Country Parks and Public Angling Estate

DAERA strongly advises members of the public not to visit any forests, country parks or nature reserves until the weather warning has ended. Sites will be closed to vehicle access as far as possible during this time, as will public facilities including visitor centres, cafés and toilets.

Members of the public are also strongly advised not visit the Public Angling Estate.

College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE)

All three CAFRE campuses will be closed to students and non-essential staff. Provision has been made for courses to be available online and students have been notified of this arrangement.

Farmers and livestock owners

Farmers are asked to remain vigilant and be mindful of their own safety when protecting their premises and livestock. Farmers need to assess the risk from the effect of storm conditions, identify the hazards and take necessary precautions. Advice to farmers is:

- Ensure livestock are in a sheltered, secure area away from trees.

- Secure all loose objects that may be blown around the farmyard.

- Close and secure all doors, gates and windows.

- Check and test backup generators and equipment, never use stand by generators indoors, as the fumes from the engine can be lethal.

- Do not attempt to repair damage while the storm is in progress.

- Animals may behave erratically during high winds and extra care should be take when working with or moving stock.

- Once the storm has passed, when checking the farm and livestock, tell someone where you are going, how long you will be and wear appropriate, high visibility clothing.

There may be significant damage following the storm, therefore it is essential that all clean up and repair works are both suitably assessed and carried out by competent persons.

Birdkeepers are also asked to be vigilant during the weather warning as flooding or damage to hen houses can increase the risk of an avian influenza incursion.

Companion Animals

- Keep your pet indoors and keep your house and garden secure.

- Keep an eye on the forecast and if you need to take your dog outside, keep it on a lead.

- Keep an eye on your pet’s behaviour in case they show signs of distress and let them stay where they feel safe.