Reduce the worm burden and increase milk production this Autumn
and live on Freeview channel 276
“Dairy cows at grass will have some level of worm burden and that could be negatively impacting milk yield by up to 2 litres per cow per day,” explains Kevin.
Although most adult cattle have some immunity to worms, dairy cows still suffer significant production losses due to gutworms. Ostertagia infection is responsible for changes to the abomasum that result in appetite suppression, disrupted protein digestion and an imbalance of gut bacteria in infected cattle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Many farmers associate gut worms with scour and the loss of nutrients and fluid that comes with it. But it’s the reduced feed intake that has the greatest impact. Cows that have been wormed increase their dry matter intake by up to 1kg per day and that has a positive impact not only on the volume of milk produced but also milk fat and protein levels,” Kevin adds.
Eprizero an easy to use, rainfast pour-on that contains eprinomectin, a broad-spectrum wormer with a zero-day milk withhold. As well as gutworms, it is also an effective treatment for lungworm and external parasites including lice and mange.
Kevin Corry explains: “The development of immunity to lungworm is complex and adult cattle may still be susceptible. The health implications of infection can be very serious, so treat any coughing cows immediately. AFBI have observed unusually high levels of lungworm this year due to the weather conditions, so it’s best to be vigilant.”
Studies have also shown that treating for gutworms also has a positive impact on fertility, including shorter calving to conception intervals and higher conception rates at first service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The modern dairy cow is an elite production animal that needs to be kept in the very best of health. If we expect her to maintain lactation levels while in calf, she really needs to be worm-free. Even housed cattle can have acquired some infection. It’s easy to take bulk milk tank samples and get them tested, just speak to your vet,” concludes Kevin.